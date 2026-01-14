St. Louis City acquire M Daniel Edelman from Red Bulls

St. Louis City SC acquired midfielder Daniel Edelman from the New York Red Bulls on Tuesday. HT Image

New York receives up to $850,000 in general allocation money in exchange for Edelman, 22.

The Red Bulls get $500,000 in GAM in 2026, $200,000 in 2027 and up to an additional $150,000 if certain performance-based metrics are met. They also retain a percentage for any future sell-on or trade.

"We thank Daniel for his contributions to our club and wish him the best in the next chapter of his career," Red Bulls head of sport Julian de Guzman said.

"He has represented our club with the utmost professionalism and dedication, and we appreciate everything he has done for the organization."

Edelman tallied three goals and two assists in 96 MLS matches since debuting with NYRB in 2022. He helped them reach the MLS Cup final in 2024.

"Daniel is a ball-winning, high-intensity midfielder whose addition will bring even more competition to our midfield group," said St. Louis sporting director Corey Wray.

"He has played significant MLS minutes despite his young age and has shown maturity in his performances. We believe he can continue to develop and take another step at this level. We are looking forward to welcoming him to St. Louis as we continue to build out our roster with talented players."

Edelman's first season with St. Louis begins on Feb. 21 against visiting Charlotte FC.

