Step by step guide to claim cashless health insurance in a hospital

Medical emergencies can be stressful and expensive. This is where a medical insurance policy helps you. With cashless health insurance, the insurer pays the medical facility directly, removing the need for upfront payments by the policyholder at the time of care . Medical emergencies can be costly and stressful. Cashless health insurance allows treatment without upfront payments at network hospitals, simplifying claims and reducing financial stress.

Read through to understand how you can claim cashless health insurance step by step in a simple way.

What is cashless health insurance? Cashless health insurance simply means that you can get treatment without paying money up front at certain hospitals. These are called network hospitals. The insurance company has tie-ups with these hospitals. So, when you go there, the hospital and insurer handle the payment between themselves.

This is quite helpful during emergencies when arranging money quickly can be difficult. A cashless health plan also helps reduce financial stress and allows you to focus fully on getting the right treatment without delays.

Step-by-step process to claim cashless insurance Go to a network hospital: First, you must visit a hospital that is part of your insurer’s network. You can check this list online or in your policy documents. Show your health card: At the hospital desk, show your health card or policy details. The hospital will check and confirm your policy. Fill the pre-authorisation form: The hospital will ask you to fill out a form with basic details. They will also add information about your treatment. This form is sent to the insurance company. Wait for approval: The insurance company checks your request. If your treatment is covered, they approve it. This may take a few hours. Start treatment: Once approved, your treatment starts. You do not need to pay for covered expenses at that time. Final bill settlement: After treatment, the insurer pays the hospital directly. If there are any costs not covered in your policy, you will have to pay those. Important things to remember Always check if the hospital is in the network

Inform your insurer on time, especially in emergencies

Read your policy to know what is covered

Carry your ID and policy details

Be ready to pay for items not included in your policy Benefits of cashless claims Cashless claims make hospital visits much easier for you. You do not have to arrange a large amount of money at short notice which becomes helpful during emergencies. The process is simple and usually quick so that you can focus more on your recovery.

There is also less paperwork involved as the hospital and insurer handle most of it. This saves your time and effort. This gives you better financial control and peace of mind when you need support the most.

Conclusion Claiming cashless health insurance is not difficult if you know the steps. It helps you focus on your treatment instead of worrying about money. You just need to choose the right hospital, share your details and wait for approval. Always understand your policy well so there are no surprises later.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.