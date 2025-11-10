Steps to keep your portfolio safe on crypto-exchange platforms

The key risk in crypto is not only volatility; it is the safety of your portfolio. The strength of an exchange’s security systems determines how well your assets are protected from breaches, insider misuse, or operational failure. Without adequate storage controls, regular audits, and transparent compliance, even a stable investment can be exposed to risks. To secure your portfolios, crypto investors must assess exchanges for regulatory compliance, security features, and transparency. (Source: Mudrex)

As digital assets gain traction in India, investors are looking for platforms that balance accessibility with security. Understanding how to identify a reliable exchange can help protect your portfolio from preventable threats.

1. Verify the Exchange’s Registration and Compliance

Before signing up, investors should confirm that a crypto exchange operates under Indian jurisdiction and is registered with the Financial Intelligence Unit of India (FIU-IND). Registration indicates that the exchange follows domestic anti-money laundering and reporting standards, offering a regulated framework for investor protection.

Offshore exchanges may not fall under Indian legal oversight, which can make recovery difficult in cases of fund freezes or insolvency. Choosing a platform registered locally helps ensure there is an accountable authority in case of operational or financial disputes.

2. Inspect Security Features Before You Sign Up

While blockchain is inherently secure, the exchanges that facilitate transactions may be vulnerable. Investors should examine a platform’s user security features before opening an account.

Key protections to look for include:

Two-factor authentication (2FA) for logins and withdrawals

Email or app confirmation for every transaction

Automatic logouts after inactivity

Device or IP tracking to detect unusual login attempts

Biometric authentication for additional safety

Platforms that consistently implement these measures show a clear focus on user protection and operational control.

3. Check for Certifications and Verified Security Audits

Transparency is an important indicator of trustworthy exchanges. A credible indicator of security standards is ISO 27001 certification, a globally recognised benchmark for information security management.

An ISO-certified platform undergoes independent audits to ensure its systems for data protection, risk management, and access control meet international best practices. Investors can verify certification details on an exchange’s website or compliance page to confirm legitimacy.

Regular audits and public disclosures about data protection policies also signal that a platform values accountability.

4. Study the Exchange’s Past Track Record

A record of transparent operations, clear communication, and responsible recovery from past issues reflects an exchange’s reliability and stability.

You can start by checking how an exchange has handled challenges in the past. Look for records of system outages, withdrawal delays, or security breaches, and review how quickly and transparently the company responded. Responsible platforms issue official statements, share timelines of corrective actions, and compensate affected users where necessary.

It also helps to see how the exchange engages with customers on social media, how promptly it responds to emails or support tickets, and how it communicates during service disruptions. These aspects reveal how seriously a platform treats accountability and user confidence.

Conclusion

Crypto investing carries specific risks, and platform security is one of the key factors to evaluate. Reliable crypto exchanges such as Mudrex, an Indian cryptocurrency investment platform, are those that operate under FIU-IND registration, follow global information security standards such as ISO 27001, and maintain strong user protections.

As India’s crypto ecosystem evolves, responsible investing will depend on transparency, compliance, and user awareness. Platforms that prioritise regulation, certification, and investor education contribute to building greater accountability in the digital asset space.

Taking the time to assess an exchange carefully can help keep your portfolio secure.

Note to the Reader: Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

Hindustan Times/HTDS shall not, in any manner, be responsible or liable for the content of the article, advertisement, including the views, opinions, announcements, declarations, or affirmations expressed therein, and is absolved from any legal action or enforceable claims. This content is for informational and awareness purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.