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    Strong response to VAT OTS scheme reflects taxpayer trust, says Harpal Singh Cheema

    Punjab recovers 111 crore under VAT OTS scheme; govt warns of strict action after March 31 deadline.

    Published on: Mar 23, 2026 6:12 PM IST
    By Genesis
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    Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Sunday said the state government has recovered 111.16 crore under the One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme for VAT arrears, highlighting what he described as growing trust among businesspersons in the government’s tax policies.

    Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press briefing on the response to the VAT OTS scheme, in Chandigarh.
    Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema addresses a press briefing on the response to the VAT OTS scheme, in Chandigarh.

    According to the minister, the scheme has received 7,845 applications so far, covering pending dues of approximately 298.39 crore. He said the highest participation has come from key commercial districts including Ludhiana, Amritsar, Jalandhar, Patiala and Ropar.

    Cheema said the scheme aims to provide relief to traders by allowing them to settle legacy VAT dues with waivers on penalties and interest, while also helping the state improve revenue collections and reduce litigation.

    “The strong response from taxpayers reflects confidence in transparent and business-friendly governance,” he said, urging eligible businesses to take advantage of the scheme before its deadline on March 31.

    The minister warned that the government will shift from a relief-based approach to strict enforcement once the deadline expires. “After March 31, pending dues will be recovered as per legal provisions,” he said, adding that around 8,000 properties have already been identified for possible action.

    The OTS scheme is designed to help businesses clear old tax liabilities and align with the current taxation framework, while giving them a “clean slate” to restart operations without legacy disputes.

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    News/Genesis/Strong Response To VAT OTS Scheme Reflects Taxpayer Trust, Says Harpal Singh Cheema
    News/Genesis/Strong Response To VAT OTS Scheme Reflects Taxpayer Trust, Says Harpal Singh Cheema
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