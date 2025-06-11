SunCrypto launches crypto futures trading with up to 75x leverage across 500+ trading pairs, offering Indian investors INR-based futures and zero trading fees for the first month to maximize profitability. SunCrypto Launches Crypto Futures Trading in INR: 0% Fees for the First Month

Crypto derivatives dominate the global market, accounting for 60-70% of all crypto trading volume. The benefits of futures lie in their high leverage and the electrifying volatility of cryptocurrencies, enabling traders to amplify returns by controlling larger positions with minimal capital. This makes derivatives a hotspot for wealth creation, as crypto’s price surges fuel unparalleled opportunities.

In India, however, crypto futures trading has been out of reach. Many exchanges limit futures trading to USDT pairs, forcing traders to move towards costly P2P conversions.

Breaking this barrier “SunCrypto - India’s leading FIU-IND registered exchange”, with the launch of its Crypto Futures Trading in INR. This first-of-its-kind move enables direct futures trading with Indian Rupees. To make this launch even more exciting, SunCrypto is offering zero trading fees for the first month, maximizing profitability for Indian users from the outset.

India’s First INR-Based Crypto Futures Trading

For years, Indian traders have embraced futures in stocks and commodities. But in crypto, their journey often ended at spot trading due to the lack of INR support in derivatives. SunCrypto changed the game by allowing direct INR crypto futures trading, making it possible to go long or short on over 500+ trading pairs without touching stablecoins.

Meanwhile, the platform’s Futures Trading supports both INR and USDT pairs. There’s no need to manually convert INR to USDT or use P2P services — the exchange automatically converts your INR balance into USDT at the time of trading in the USDT market, with zero fees.

At the heart of this innovation lies leverage up to 75x — meaning users can control large positions with minimal investment. A ₹1,000 margin can open a ₹1,00,000 position, enabling high-potential strategies on short-term price movements. But high leverage demands smart tools — and SunCrypto delivers:

Stop Loss and Take Profit (SL/TP) settings for risk management

Isolated Margin to limit losses to a single position

Multiple order types: Market, Limit, Stop Market, Stop Limit

Real-time charts and a responsive interface for quick execution

With this feature set, SunCrypto caters to both beginners and seasoned traders, offering a platform that is both intuitive and powerful.

SunCrypto - Homegrown Brand Fueling India’s Crypto Vision

Founded in 2021 by Mr. Umesh Kumar (CEO) and Mr. Pramod Yadav (CTO), SunCrypto was built to solve the real pain points of Indian crypto users. From INR spot trading in more than 400 cryptocurrencies and Crypto SIPs to Bot Trading and now Futures, every feature is crafted to suit Indian needs and regulations.

Today, SunCrypto is among India’s top 3 crypto exchanges, trusted by over 2.5 million users and managing more than $50 million in assets. You can download SunCrypto Application from both Google Play Store and iOS App Store.

This is just the beginning with a newly launched feature that is “crypto futures trading” - SunCrypto’s roadmap to empower all Indian traders. In the upcoming months, the platform plans to introduce Cross Margin trading, allowing users to use their entire portfolio as collateral for more flexible risk management. For those looking to earn passively, social and copy trading features are also in the pipeline, enabling users to follow and replicate the trades of top-performing traders.

Conclusion

With the launch of INR-based crypto futures trading, SunCrypto has not only solved a long-standing problem for Indian traders — it has opened the door to a new world of possibilities. No more stablecoin hurdles, no more global dependency. For the first time, Indian users can participate in crypto derivatives with the same ease and efficiency as they do in equities or commodities.

As the global crypto market accelerates, India can’t afford to stay on the sidelines. SunCrypto’s bold step puts Indian traders right at the center of the action, equipped with local tools, regulatory transparency, and unmatched flexibility.

Disclaimer: Crypto assets are subject to high market risk. Always DYOR (Do Your Own Research) and invest responsibly.

Readers are advised that Crypto products and NFTs are unregulated and involve significant risks. There may be no regulatory recourse for losses arising from such transactions.

