India 11th July 2025: Symbiosis International (Deemed University) has launched the Global BBA Programme, co‑created with Australia’s leading Deakin University. Rooted in the philosophy of “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” - the world is one family - Symbiosis is dedicated to catering to international understanding through high-quality education. The Global BBA programme exemplifies this commitment by offering students a unique opportunity to gain diverse academic and cultural experiences across multiple geographies. Symbiosis International (Deemed University) unveils Global BBA Programme with Deakin University, Australia

This is a dual-degree international undergraduate programme launched in collaboration with Deakin University, Australia. The unique structure of the program allows students to pursue their education across three countries:

Year 1: SCMS Pune / SCMS Noida

SCMS Pune / SCMS Noida Year 2: Symbiosis Dubai

Symbiosis Dubai Years 3 & 4: Deakin University, Australia

Graduates will earn two globally recognised degrees:

BBA (Hons./Hons. with Research) from Symbiosis International (Deemed University)

from Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Business Analytics degree from Deakin University, Australia

To be eligible for the programme, the candidate must have passed XII or an equivalent course in any discipline from any recognised board/council/university with a minimum of 50% marks.

If the candidate had already registered and paid for SET earlier, they can now enrol for Global BBA by paying a non-refundable fee of INR 1000/- via the SET Registration Portal. If the candidate has not registered for SET, they can apply by paying a programme registration fee of INR 1500/- per programme.

The candidates' selection will be done through Online PI (Personal Interaction).

Last to apply: 2nd August 2025

PI shortlist declaration: 5th August 2025

Online PI & Document verification: 11th-14th August 2025

Merit List Declaration: 20th August 2025

“Our students asked for borderless education; this programme is the answer," said Dr. Adya Sharma, Director, SCMS, Pune. "Together with Deakin, we're cultivating future business leaders with an expansive global mindset.”

For further details on aspiring students, visit https://scmspune.ac.in/global-bba. Apply Now!

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.