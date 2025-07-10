The 5th Edition of Most Preferred Workplace: Acknowledging Contributions to Employee Experience

Mumbai, June 28th, 2025: The 5th edition of Most Preferred Workplace convening over 125 HR leaders discussed the cultural evolution in workplaces across India.

Team Marksmen Network recently concluded the 5th Most Preferred Workplace 2025 on June 27th, Friday at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai. In association with EY as Knowledge Partner, the conclave, themed ‘The Culture Code: Building Workplaces That Win’, convened over 125 plus HR leaders, People Experts, DEI Heads, Policymakers and distinguished guests from government. Discussions focused on the evolving landscape of employee experience, evolving work culture and initiatives in future workplaces.

“The world of work is evolving faster than ever. Today, we’re navigating a unique moment in history - where five generations work side by side, each bringing their own values, strengths, and expectations. It’s a significant opportunity, but also a complex challenge. Balancing traditional experience with new-age thinking, and aligning everyone under one culture, is no easy task”, said Rishi Kapoor, CEO and Director, Team Marksmen Network.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, IAS, Metropolitan Commission, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), discussed the role of purposeful infrastructure in fostering inclusive, future-ready workplaces that prioritise people and progress. His insights offered a perspective on how strategic planning and urban development intersect with organisational culture and employee well-being.

Dignitaries such as CP Gurnani, Co-Founder & CEO, AIonOS also participated at the forum as a Special Guest. Gurnani emphasised: “A strong, inclusive culture forms the foundation of any successful strategy in today’s evolving work landscape. Technology offers tools that enhance communication and create a harmonious blend of individual experiences and data.” He also shared insights on aligning organisational values with innovation, adaptability, and long-term growth.

Shri Kripashankar Singh, an eminent politician, attended as a Guest of Honour. His address focused on perfectly bridging governance, vision, and the evolving future of workplaces in India’s growing economic landscape. He highlighted, “When each of us does our work sincerely, the whole system thrives.”

Firebrand IRS officer known for her approach to work and commitment for social and cultural welfare, Shrimati Pallavi Darade, graced the forum as a Special Guest. In her address, Darade highlighted the importance of authentic leadership, purpose-driven action, and the human connection in driving both people and progress. Her experiences and insights served as a reminder that leadership, along with direction, involves impact, empathy, and inspiring change.

Industry experts such as Sudhir Warrier, Head - Learning & Development - Home Business (In-Premise Connect), Reliance JioInfocomm; Roma Bindroo, People Director & Head of HR, Sanofi CHC, South Asia; Vidya Mohan, Partner- People Advisory Services, Ernst & Young; Raakesh Jain, Executive Director & CEO - Cement Division PRISM JOHNSON LIMITED; Vishal Sharma, ED & CEO, Godrej Industries (Chemical division) were among those present.

The forum also recognised over 35 organisations as a Most Preferred Workplace 2025, for redefining employee experience, adaptability, and innovation. Backed by research from LeadCap Ventures, this platform recognises organisations that are reshaping the future of work across key pillars like DEI, Reskilling, Work-life Balance, and Purpose-led Culture.

Those recognised on this evening included:

Adani Total Gas Limited

Amdocs

Anant National University

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

Ardom Towergen Private Limited

Biocon Ltd

Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Coforge Ltd

Cyble Inc.

DCB Bank Ltd

Federal Bank

Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Grazitti Interactive LLP

Hindalco Industries Limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited

Indospace Development Management Pvt Ltd

Innodata India Pvt. Ltd.

JMS Mining Pvt Ltd

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

Lenskart Solutions Limited

Lohia Corp Limited

Marico Limited

Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

NTPC Limited

One 97 Communications Ltd. (PayTM)

Prism Johnson Limited [Cement Divison]

Quinnox

Ramboll India Pvt Ltd

Refex Group

Sagility India Limited

Sanofi Consumer/ Opella

SKF India Limited

Sonata Software

Syngenta Global Capability Center Pvt Ltd

Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd.

TCS

Tech Mahindra

Timex Group India Ltd

VA TECH WABAG LTD

Value Creed

VFS Global

For media queries or partnership opportunities, please write to contact@teammarksmen.com.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.