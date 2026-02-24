For the longest time, the Indian water purifier business has followed an unspoken pattern. After the purchase of an RO users are subjected to innumerable service reminders, filter replacements and annual maintenance contracts (AMC) that drive up the cost of ownership over the years. They are positioned as customer care but in reality these experiences feel mandatory and draining. The RO Market Is Changing (And It’s Not About New Features)

Increasingly, consumers are asking whether this cycle is inevitable or has it been engineered for the gain of these brands. A new wave of brands, including Native by Urban Company, are providing a model where reliability does not automatically translate into recurring disruption, and ownership is simpler and cheaper over time.

Service Feels Like Friction Routine servicing has long been built into the ownership experience of water purifiers. Technician visits every few months and annual filter changes are positioned as preventive care and many households had accepted them as necessary.

But urban lifestyles have changed. Dual-income homes with unpredictable schedules have made constant service feel like a tax on time. For most consumers, frequent servicing now signals poor design rather than reliability.

Filter Technology Has Improved In 2023, Native by Urban Company introduced a 2-year filter life with no servicing in between. This was not a conditional promise or limited to just a pre-filter. This was a full system commitment backed by an unconditional warranty. It challenged the economic model of the category.

For decades, no major brand attempted to stretch filter life meaningfully. In fact, they relied on frequent filter changes as a form of revenue. The market has now seen that longer filter life can exist without MTDS, bypass tricks or dilution systems. Customers are questioning the assumption that frequent servicing equals better purification.

Transparency Is Becoming a Differentiator There is also a growing emphasis on clearer communication around long-term costs. Newer appliance brands like Native and Atomberg are highlighting lifetime ownership costs and spelling out warranty coverage in greater detail. Instead of leaving customers guessing about annual service charges, filter replacements, or hidden clauses, these brands are emphasizing fixed, upfront pricing and eliminating ambiguity.



For instance, Native offers a full, unconditional 2-year warranty. After that, customers can renew their coverage for ₹5,000 every two years. This fee includes complete filter replacement and continued protection. The structure is simple, predictable, and designed to remove the surprise expenses that traditionally come with owning an RO.

For buyers who have previously faced unexpected service charges, honest communication is an important consideration alongside performance. With no annual maintenance contract (AMC) and reduced service requirements, the models from newer brands can lower long-term ownership costs significantly. In most cases saving customers more than ₹20,000 over an eight-year period compared to traditional service heavy RO systems.

Brand Loyalty Is Weakening. Questions Are Getting Smarter. A decade ago, many Indian consumers would begin their search for a water purifier by asking which brand was the safest or most trusted. Reputation and familiarity played a central role in decision making.

Buyers are now asking more practical questions like how long a filter will last, what the total cost of ownership will be, whether the machine relies on mixing untreated water back into purified water. The focus has shifted from brand legacy to long-term value and technical clarity.

This Has Happened Before Several Indian industries have experienced similar cycles over the past decade. In banking, fintech platforms questioned long-standing practices such as minimum balance penalties and complex fee structures. In telecom, new entrants disrupted established pricing models, leading to simplified plans.

In each case the pattern was clear. A challenger brand entered with a simpler proposition, often centred on pricing clarity or efficiency. When consumers were exposed to an alternative model, they began reassessing assumptions they had accepted as standard till now.



In the water purifier market, this shift came in 2023 when Native entered with a two-year filter life and no annual maintenance contract, reducing the frequency of servicing and the additional costs typically associated with RO ownership. In the years since, we have seen the industry shift as older brands respond to this disruption.

Redefining the Best RO For years, the ‘best’ water purifier was often judged by metrics like more purification stages, expansive service networks and assertive marketing claims but that benchmark is now shifting.

Buyers are increasingly weighing long-term ownership costs, service frequency and warranty clarity alongside performance. Industry observers note that while the core technology across many RO systems is comparable, the real difference lies in the service model built around it.

As brands like Native by Urban Company emphasise longer filter life and clearer maintenance costs, the focus is moving from feature lists to economics. And when cost structures come under scrutiny, established players are usually the first to feel the pressure.

Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

