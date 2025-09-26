The teething trouble tech-savvy parents didn’t see coming

There comes a stage in every parent’s life when the house feels like a playground. The coffee table turns into a racetrack, the laundry basket a hiding spot, and every corner is explored with a toddler’s boundless curiosity. What often goes unnoticed by adults—like coins, beads, buttons, pins, or even coin batteries - quickly draws a child’s attention. New lithium coin batteries from Duracell enhance safety for curious toddlers. (Source: Duracell)

That’s where Duracell steps in. Small, silvery lithium coin batteries power everyday devices like remotes, toys, and thermometers. While they’re a convenience for adults, for a child, they can look like something to play with—or even swallow. Just one coin battery can cause serious harm if ingested. Recognising this risk, Duracell has introduced safety-focused innovations, reimagining both battery design and packaging.

According to the Federal Register, as highlighted by NPR, battery packaging should include warnings such as: “A swallowed button cell or coin battery can cause internal chemical burns in as little as two hours,” highlighting why safety must come first.

A Tech-Filled Childhood

Homes have changed, and so have the risks. Today’s children grow up surrounded by digital devices, from smart toys to fitness trackers. For parents, this means vigilance must extend to items they may not even think of as “child-related.” The same scale that tracks a baby’s growth, or the remote that controls cartoons, can carry coin batteries. And when a curious toddler starts fiddling, that’s where the risk lies.

Duracell’s Category-Defining Launch

To address this, the company recently introduced a range of Lithium Coin Batteries in India, engineered with child safety at the forefront. Two key features set this range apart:

A unique non-toxic bitter coating on the battery surface specifically developed to discourage ingestion with the release of bitter taste when in contact with saliva.

on the battery surface specifically developed to discourage ingestion with the release of bitter taste when in contact with saliva. A tamper-proof double blister packaging that requires scissors to open, making it virtually impossible for children to access the battery on their own for kids below 6 years without scissors.

Together, these features help to form a first line of defence—both at the moment of curiosity and long before it, while batteries remain sealed.

Visual safety identifiers reinforce these measures. Symbols such as “child spitting out”, the “bitter coating” label, and clear on-pack warnings allow parents to quickly recognise this innovative battery range. This underscores Duracell’s position as a brand that not only provides products which deliver long-lasting power but also leads in helping to prevent accidental child ingestion.

Duracell’s Child-Safe Ranges

Duracell offers two ranges of child-safe lithium coin batteries across CR2032, CR2025, and CR2016:

Range with Child-Resistant Packaging – Batteries come in a tamper-proof double blister pack that requires scissors to open. Designed to be difficult for children to access, the packaging is clearly marked with safety warnings

Range with Bitter Coating + Child-Resistant Packaging – A new innovative range that combines tamper-proof packaging with a non-toxic bitter coating on the battery surface itself to discourage swallowing.

Both ranges are suitable for a wide variety of household, medical, and electronic devices, offering safety without compromising on performance. With an in-storage guarantee of up to 10 years, parents can depend on these batteries for both everyday use and essential electronics.

Now available on Amazon India, the range brings together safety, performance, and convenience—making it the ideal choice for modern households.

The Bitter Coating: Turning Curiosity Into Safety

What makes the bitter coating feature special is that it contains Bitrex®, which is the bitterest substance in the world, while being non-toxic and directly addressing children’s instinct to put things in their mouths. While packaging and locked storage work beforehand, the coating should provoke a reaction at the very moment of risk, making the battery taste unpleasant and helping to discourage swallowing.

Duracell has gone further by making it visible to parents. Packaging carries a clear “bitter coating” label alongside a small symbol of a child spitting out the battery. These details may seem small, but they help parents instantly identify the right range —whether shopping on a store shelf or on Amazon India.

A Parent’s Perspective and Peace of Mind

When Sania Mirza speaks about child safety, she comes first as a mother and not a tennis player. She said: “As a parent, the safety of our children is always top of mind. That’s exactly why I’m supporting the #BunnyKids campaign by Duracell—because spreading awareness is the first step toward building safer homes. It’s about being mindful, informed, and helping fellow parents take small but significant actions that help keep their little ones safe.”

While parents like Sania highlight everyday concerns, Duracell is working to address these risks on a larger scale. Speaking about the new range, Sunil Gadgil, General Manager, Duracell India, said, “It’s a category-defining launch in India’s battery segment — one that reflects our proactive approach to helping consumer safety along with the long-lasting power Duracell is known for. Duracell has proudly partnered with the European Academy of Paediatrics (EAP) since 2023 to raise awareness of the dangers related to battery ingestion. The partnership comprises prevention campaigns for parents, and we are also addressing paediatricians, particularly EAP members, and other health care professionals to improve their knowledge about detection, treatment and cure.”

Small Steps That Could Make A Difference

Parenting is a balance between freedom and protection. No home is risk-free, but small measures can remove invisible dangers. Coin batteries may seem harmless until they aren’t. Daily routines still shape safety at home

Identify items that could be swallowed—not just batteries, but coins, magnets, or jewellery.

Secure devices by ensuring compartments can’t be opened by little fingers.

Store such batteries out of reach

Be aware of Child Safety features in some lithium coin batteries, such as the new range of Duracell with bitter coating.

Educate your family and caregivers by sharing this message

If swallowed, take them to your nearest Emergency Department immediately

These habits create a safety net that doesn’t depend on constant supervision.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.