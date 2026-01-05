Titan introduces beYon under House of Titan, exploring lab-grown diamond fashion Jewellery

Indian consumers rarely think in binaries. They comfortably combine tradition and modernity, premium and value, and classic and contemporary, often within the same purchase journey. Jewellery is no different: shoppers move across from precious jewellery like gold, natural diamonds, polki and platinum, while on the other hand also embracing silver, CZ and fashion-led pieces. With beYon, Titan is widening the House of Titan portfolio to serve this distinct space.

Lab-grown diamonds represent another option in the fashion jewellery space, shaped by innovation and trend-led styling.

Titan is expanding its House of Titan portfolio, home to brands such as Skinn, Irth, Taneira, Fastrack, Raga by Titan, and Titan Eye Plus, by introducing beYon, a new, accessible, and fashion-forward proposition using lab-grown diamonds (LGDs).

This introduction sits within Titan’s broader lifestyle ecosystem and is designed to widen consumer choice, while Titan’s precious jewellery leadership with brands Tanishq, Mia by Tanishq, Zoya continue to remain anchored in natural diamonds.

Titan has opened the first beYon store in Mumbai on December 29, with Delhi expected to follow soon.

beYon is conceived for contemporary wear and everyday indulgence, with an accessible price range expected between ₹10,000 and ₹1,00,000. The brand is positioned as a lifestyle-led, fashion jewellery proposition, built around design, self-expression and frequent usage. It draws from the idea of human ingenuity: what technology can create, enabling customers to enjoy newness and variety at very accessible price points. With most products sweetly priced at under 1 Lakh, Titan will not offer an exchange option on the lab-grown diamond component for beYon products. This approach reinforces beYon’s role as a style-first, modern jewellery offering.

Titan’s entry into LGDs through beYon is intended as an addition to the market. While the Precious Jewellery brands under Titan, Tanishq, Mia by Tanishq and Zoya continue to build their propositions on natural diamonds, where rarity, preciousness and emotional significance remain key to milestone purchases and long-term value associations and everyday style statements.

India’s jewellery market thrives because it holds multiple truths at once. Natural diamonds continue to represent aspiration, emotion, self-expression and timelessness, while lab-grown diamonds open up newer style possibilities that are more lifestyle-driven and experimentation-friendly.

With beYon, Titan is widening the House of Titan portfolio to serve this distinct space, bringing a design-led proposition to consumers who want accessible sparkle for frequent wear.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.