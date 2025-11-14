Track your fitness goals in style: Top GPS-enabled smartwatches to grab during Flipkart fitness carnival

The Flipkart Fitness Carnival is here from 14th to 16th Nov. It brings with it, unbeatable prices, additional benefits of bank discounts, up to 9 months of No cost EMI and extra ₹300 off on exchange offers on some of the most feature-packed smartwatches of the year. From GPS tracking to advanced health insights, they combine performance with style - making them the perfect companions for your fitness journey. Here are some of the top GPS-enabled wearables you shouldn’t miss this season. Flipkart Fitness Carnival showcases top smartwatches with savings for every fitness enthusiast.

MRP ₹ 9,999 | Event Price ₹ 5,999

Stay active with boAt Valour Watch 1, featuring GPS precision, smart nudges and long-lasting 15-day battery power.

Built for durability and precision, the boAt Valour features a 1.43-inch AMOLED display powered by the X2 chipset. Its built-in GPS ensures accurate outdoor tracking, while the 6-axis motion sensor and AI algorithms make fitness monitoring smarter than ever. Designed with a rugged silicon cover, the watch delivers a 15-day battery life - ideal for those who prefer performance without frequent charging.

MRP ₹ 5,999 | Event Price ₹ 3,299

CMF Watch Pro Series delivers smart fitness tracking with sleek, modern British styling.

Advanced CMF Watch Pro Series enhances daily wellness through precise monitoring and performance.

Sleek, intuitive, and made for everyday wear, the CMF Watch Pro Series combines style with smart functionality. It has a bright AMOLED display with auto-brightness adjustment, gesture control, and a 3D warmup guide to get your workouts started the right way. The in-built GPS adds precision to your runs and walks, ensuring accurate data tracking without relying on your phone.

MRP ₹ 7,999 | Event Price ₹ 5,999

Noise Endeavour Series delivers smart tracking, sleek design and reliable everyday fitness performance.

With its large 1.46-inch AMOLED display and rugged, scratch-resistant design, the Noise Endeavour Series blends toughness with tech. Equipped with ABC sensors and 100+ sports modes, this smartwatch caters to every kind of athlete. The integrated Noise Health Suite monitors vital stats around the clock, while its 5 Satellite Systems GPS ensures your activities are recorded with accuracy.

MRP ₹ 19,999 | Event Price ₹ 12,999

Huawei Watch GT4 blends elegant design with precise health tracking for daily wellness.

For those who prefer sophistication in fitness, the Huawei Watch GT4 stands out with its stylish strap options and advanced health tracking features. It offers accurate GPS Tracking for outdoor workouts, while the TruSeen sensor system keeps tabs on heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. With a premium finish and reliable performance, it’s a smartwatch that transitions effortlessly from the gym to daily wear.

MRP ₹ 26,990 | Event Price ₹ 24,990

Garmin Forerunner delivers precise GPS tracking and performance insights for dedicated runners.

Built for runners and fitness enthusiasts, the Garmin Forerunner delivers precision and endurance. Featuring a brilliant AMOLED touchscreen display and built-in GPS, it supports up to 11 days of battery life. The device includes GARMIN Coach for personalized training plans and adaptive race preparation - making it a go-to gadget for those who take fitness goals seriously.

MRP ₹ 7,999 | Event Price ₹ 1,799

GOBOULT Thrux delivers bold styling, smart features and dependable performance for everyday fitness.

A perfect choice for those entering the fitness tech space, the GOBOULT Thrux packs powerful features into a compact design. It sports a 1.39-inch HD display and a rugged crown finish for a bold look. With built-in GPS tracking and a durable body, it’s ideal for workouts. The watch combines affordability with essential features like health monitoring and multiple workout modes.

MRP ₹ 24,999 | Event Price ₹ 3,299

Fire-Boltt Dream WristPhone offers smart connectivity, bold design and seamless everyday performance.

Designed for users who want more than just step counts, the Fire-Boltt Dream brings together connectivity and tracking in one device. It’s a 4G SIM-enabled smartwatch with built-in GPS, allowing standalone calling and messaging without needing a phone. With stylish strap options, in-built Google apps, and robust fitness tracking, it’s a complete lifestyle companion at an attractive price.

Takeaway

Whether you’re a fitness enthusiast or a casual walker, the Flipkart Fitness Carnival offers something for everyone. With top brands like boAt, Noise, and Huawei available at massive discounts, this is the perfect time to upgrade your fitness gear and stay ahead of your goals - all while saving big.

Disclaimer: This article has been written in collaboration with Flipkart.