Tracking India’s shifts with Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund and Megatrends

In a dynamic world, identifying continuity can be challenging. While predicting the future remains difficult, certain forces unfold gradually, influencing the broader direction of economies and industries. These are known as megatrends— structural shifts that often span decades.

For investors, such trends may offer a way to align portfolios with sectors and companies that could maintain long-term relevance. The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund aims to do so by employing a Megatrends strategy to identify businesses adapting to broader shifts in the economy, society, and technology.

The fund focuses on six broad themes that may be a part of India’s growth journey over the next decade: technological transformation, regulatory shifts, economic realignment, nature-led sustainability, demographic changes, and evolving social preferences. This article explores these megatrends and their potential investment implications.

Technological Transformation

Artificial intelligence, automation, robotics, and next-gen connectivity are increasingly becoming integrated into business operations.

In India, rising digitisation—from government-backed infrastructure to private innovation in areas like fintech, health tech, and edtech—has created new opportunities for technology-led businesses. Companies that can adapt to technological change or contribute to the digital ecosystem may be positioned to participate in this evolving trend. This includes not only traditional IT players but also new-age firms in areas like digital commerce, analytics, and cloud services.

Regulatory Revival

India’s manufacturing sector has seen some expansion, supported by policy incentives and increasing interest in domestic production. Government initiatives such as ‘Make in India’ and the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes aim to boost domestic production and reduce import dependency. These regulatory moves come at a time when developed countries may be looking to diversify their supply chains.

With government support, infrastructure investment, and a skilled workforce, Indian manufacturing could see participation across sectors such as pharmaceuticals, electronics, defence, and renewable energy. Companies aligned with such policy shifts may benefit from structural demand over time.

Economic Realignment

India’s economy is becoming more structured in how people save, borrow, and invest. With increasing incomes and improved access to formal financial products, more individuals and businesses are participating in organised financial systems. This growing preference for formal banking, insurance, and digital transactions is influencing how money moves through the economy.

Nature and Sustainability

Sustainability is becoming integral to how businesses are evaluated. Environmental awareness is beginning to shape consumer behaviour, capital allocation, and regulatory focus. In India, this shift is visible through rising interest in renewable energy, sustainable agriculture, cleaner mobility, and eco-friendly materials.

As climate risks become more prominent, companies responsive to these concerns may find greater resonance with policy frameworks and investor expectations. ESG-aligned investing has started to gain ground, and may grow in relevance as sustainability becomes a business imperative.

Demographic Dividend

India’s youthful population, with a median age of around 28 to 29 years, remains a key differentiator. As disposable incomes rise and urbanisation accelerates, the demand for healthcare, consumer goods, infrastructure, and services is also expected to grow.

Urban migration is also reshaping demand patterns—driving the need for housing, mobility solutions, and public utilities. Businesses catering to these needs may find opportunities to scale. From affordable housing to organised retail, the demographic story is creating structural shifts in how and where consumption takes place.

Social Evolution: Health, Wellness, and Connected lifestyles

Changing societal preferences are influencing consumption and lifestyle choices. Health awareness, digital connectivity, and demand for convenience are increasingly shaping spending behaviour across income segments.

This shift is especially noticeable in sectors like wellness, fitness, telemedicine, and e-commerce. The expansion of digital infrastructure into smaller towns and rural areas has also enabled broader access to services once primarily limited to urban centres. As a result, companies that offer digitally enabled, consumer-centric solutions are becoming more relevant across categories.

Considering the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

While market volatility is a short term reality, megatrends tend to unfold over longer timeframes, often extending beyond typical market cycles.

The Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund aims to offer the potential for enduring growth. Its megatrend-based stock selection process seeks to identify businesses that are not only relevant today but may continue to grow in alignment with long-term themes.

For investors, aligning portfolios with megatrends rather than reacting to short-term fluctuations may bring more discipline to their investment journey.

As always, investors are advised to consider their own financial goals, investment horizon, and risk appetite before making any investment decisions. To find out more about the Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund or to invest in SIP or lumpsum, visit www.bajajamc.com.

