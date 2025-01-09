Two lynx on the loose in Cairngorms in suspected ‘illegal release’

Two lynx are on the loose in the Scottish Highlands in what is suspected to be an “illegal release”. On Wednesday evening, the Cairngorms National Park Authority announced that the animals were at large within its grounds. The CNPA says it is working alongside Police Scotland to establish what has happened, and assured the public that the large cats are of “low risk” to the general public due to their shy nature. A spokesperson said: “The park authority have been notified about a suspected illegal release of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park. “Police Scotland have been informed and are working closely with partners to establish the full picture and take appropriate action. “We condemn the illegal release of wild animals in the strongest possible terms and we are also concerned for the welfare of the lynx that have been released. “Whilst they are shy animals and low risk to humans, we would ask anyone who does spot a lynx not to approach nor to attend the area.” The CNPA said it would be inappropriate to comment further as it is an ongoing police investigation. Highland Wildlife Park is assisting the park authority in tracing the animals, echoing the CNPA’s call to avoid them if seen. A spokesperson for Highland Wildlife Park said on X: “We have been notified about the suspected illegal release of two lynx in the Cairngorms National Park. “Although these are not our lynx, we are working closely with Police Scotland and partners to safely retrieve the animals. “Whilst lynx present a low risk to humans we would ask anyone who does spot them not to approach nor to attend the area.” On X, Police Scotland confirmed it is looking into the incident, urging anyone with information to come forward. A spokesperson said: “Two lynx have been spotted in the Drumguish area near to Kingussie. “Specially trained staff from Highland Wildlife Park are assisting officers to trace them. “Do not approach the lynx or attend the area, but instead call police via 101. “Quote inc no 2179/08/01/25 when calling.”

