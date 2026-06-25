Uttarakhand CM Dhami calls Emergency a dark chapter in democracy, honours Loktantra Senanis

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday said the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, was a dark chapter in the history of Indian democracy, alleging that the then government had curtailed civil liberties, suppressed press freedom and weakened the spirit of the Constitution to retain power. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during the Samvidhan Hatya Diwas, marking the 51st anniversary of the Emergency's imposition, in Dehradun, Thursday, June 25, 2026. (PTI)

Addressing a programme organised on the occasion of Constitution Murder Day at a hotel on GMS Road, Dhami honoured Loktantra Senanis and their family members for their contribution to restoring democracy in the country.

The Uttarakhand CM said the sacrifices and struggle of democracy fighters helped re-establish democratic values in the country and their contribution would continue to inspire future generations. He said the Constitution guarantees freedom of expression and democratic rights to every citizen, and attempts made during the Emergency to suppress these rights were ultimately defeated by the people through democratic means.

Democracy fighters’ contribution must reach younger generation, says Dhami Dhami said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi had achieved new milestones in governance and welfare by focusing on service, good governance and welfare of the poor. He added that development was being taken to the last person in society under the guiding principles of “Antyodaya” and “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas”.

The Uttarakhand CM said the state government was continuously working for the welfare and honour of democracy fighters. He noted that the monthly honorarium for Loktantra Senanis had been increased from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 in 2023. Special identity cards had also been issued to democracy fighters imprisoned during the Emergency and their dependent spouses, he added.

Dhami called upon people to uphold democratic values, respect the Constitution and contribute towards building a developed India and a better Uttarakhand.

Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Khajan Das, MLA Savita Kapoor, MLA Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP state vice-president Shailendra Bisht, BJP state general secretary Kundan Parihar and other leaders were present on the occasion.