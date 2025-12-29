Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pays Tribute to Sahibzadas on Veer Bal Diwas in Dehradun

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday participated in a programme organised on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha, Arhat Bazaar, Dehradun. During the visit, the Chief Minister paid obeisance at the gurdwara, partook in the langar, and joined the congregation in offering the sacred Ardas, praying for the peace, prosperity and well-being of the state. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offers prayers at Gurdwara Shri Guru Singh Sabha in Dehradun on the occasion of Veer Bal Diwas.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister paid heartfelt tributes to Dasmesh Pita Shri Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four Sahibzadas—Baba Ajit Singh, Baba Jujhar Singh, Baba Zorawar Singh and Baba Fateh Singh. He said that the lives of Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Sahibzadas stand as living examples of supreme sacrifice, valour, protection of faith and unwavering patriotism. He noted that they willingly laid down their lives with courage and dignity to protect the honour and self-respect of the nation.

The Chief Minister said that the sacrifice of the four Sahibzadas is among the greatest examples of bravery and courage not only in Indian history but across the world. “Such extraordinary courage, determination and devotion to faith is rarely witnessed in history. These young martyrs chose death over forced religious conversion, proving that there is no age limit when it comes to protecting one’s faith and national pride,” he said. He added that this immortal sacrifice can never be forgotten by future generations.

Highlighting the national recognition of their sacrifice, the Chief Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country has, for the first time, given due honour to the Sahibzadas. By declaring December 26 as Veer Bal Diwas, the Prime Minister has connected the entire nation with the glorious history of the Sikh community. “Under his leadership, we are preserving our proud heritage while moving forward with determination to build the India envisioned by our brave martyrs,” he said.

The Chief Minister also appealed to parents and teachers to share the inspiring stories of the Sahibzadas with children, so that future generations can take pride in their faith, culture and traditions.