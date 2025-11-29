Uttarakhand CM Meets Akhara Representatives in Haridwar to Review Early Plans for 2027 Kumbh

In an unusual move aimed at strengthening coordination ahead of the 2027 Haridwar Kumbh, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday held a meeting with Acharyas and representatives of all 13 Akharas on the banks of the Ganga. Officials described it as the first instance of a preparatory meeting for the Kumbh being organised directly at a ghat, with the state government seeking early inputs from the saint community on logistical and cultural arrangements. Uttarakhand CM Dhami meets Acharyas and representatives of the 13 Akharas on the banks of the Ganga in Haridwar to review early preparations for the 2027 Kumbh.

During the interaction, the Chief Minister announced the key bathing dates for the 2027 Kumbh, enabling participating groups and administrative departments to begin their internal planning well in advance.

Dhami sought suggestions from the Acharyas on crowd flow, movement of procession routes, and space requirements for Akharas during the month-long event. He said that considerations related to long-standing traditions and the needs of the saint community would guide the state’s decisions while preparing for the gathering, which is expected to draw significantly larger crowds than the 2010 and pandemic-limited 2021 Kumbhs.

Officials said that preparations for the 2027 Kumbh have begun earlier than in previous years due to the scale of the expected turnout. State departments have been advised to prioritise improvements in safety, sanitation, traffic regulation, and emergency response. Coordination has also been established with central and state security agencies, with additional focus on technology-led monitoring systems.

The Chief Minister noted that departments such as the police, NDRF, health services, fire units, and civic bodies would work jointly to ensure that crowd management and public safety measures remain robust. Lessons from earlier Kumbh melas, including incidents of overcrowding and infrastructure stress, are being incorporated into the new planning framework. Senior officials who have previously handled large religious gatherings may be consulted for operational guidance, officials added.

Environmental management, particularly waste disposal at ghats and settlement areas, will be a priority. The state also plans to deploy dedicated teams for city-wide cleanliness, sewage management, and riverbank maintenance during the Kumbh period.

Akhara representatives acknowledged the early engagement by the state and expressed the need for adequate facilities, accessible routes, and improved coordination mechanisms. Several saints appreciated the government’s focus on protecting traditional practices and said the Akharas would cooperate with administrative departments in ensuring a smooth event.