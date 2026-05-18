Uttarakhand government raises DA for employees, clears development projects worth ₹50 crore

The Uttarakhand government has increased the dearness allowance (DA) for state government employees and pensioners from 58% to 60% with effect from January 1, 2026, officials said on Friday. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. (@pushkardhami X)

According to an official statement, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami approved the revision in line with the Central government’s decision.

The Chief Minister also cleared financial approvals worth around ₹50 crore for various infrastructure and housing projects in different districts of the state.

Among the sanctioned works are the construction of six Type-II residential quarters and a boundary wall at Kotwali Pancheshwar in Champawat district at a cost of ₹3.13 crore. Approval has also been granted for the construction of 64 Type-II, eight Type-III and four Type-IV residential units at the Haldwani fire station in Nainital district for ₹36.64 crore.

In another approval, the government sanctioned ₹3.47 crore for the construction of six Type-II and one Type-III residential units at Reetha Sahib police station in Champawat district.

The state government has also approved ₹5.91 crore for the construction of a parking facility at Maulekhal market in Almora district and ₹61.57 lakh for vehicle parking infrastructure at Gwaldam market in Chamoli district’s Tharali assembly constituency.

Separately, senior BJP leader and former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Uma Bharti met Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence earlier this week.

Dhami also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Raj Bhavan, where discussions were held on ongoing development projects and other contemporary issues concerning the state.

In recent days, the Uttarakhand government has announced a series of measures focused on energy conservation and administrative reforms. Chief Minister Dhami had appealed to citizens to promote energy saving, use indigenous products and encourage public transport use as part of broader sustainability efforts.