Uttarakhand Govt, ITBP Sign MoU to Strengthen Healthcare in Border Villages

In a significant step towards strengthening healthcare infrastructure in border areas, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday signed a key Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) under the ‘Swasth Seema Abhiyan’. The agreement was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Chief Minister’s residence. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami witnesses the signing of an MoU between the Uttarakhand government and ITBP.

Health Minister Dr Dhan Singh Rawat and Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna were also present on the occasion. The initiative aims to provide integrated primary healthcare services to residents of 108 border villages located in the districts of Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Uttarkashi. The programme will be implemented in phases, beginning with the most remote and difficult-to-access areas.

Under the MoU, ITBP Headquarters (Northern Frontier), Dehradun has been designated as the first party, while the Medical Health and Family Welfare Department of the Uttarakhand government will be the second party. As part of the agreement, ITBP will deploy qualified doctors and paramedical staff and utilise available MI rooms and telemedicine facilities to provide healthcare services. Regular visits will be conducted in identified villages, and beneficiaries’ medical health cards and records will be maintained. The management of medical equipment, medicines and consumables will also be ensured.

The state government will provide demographic data of the concerned villages and supply essential medical equipment at the initial stage. Continuous availability of medicines and consumables will be ensured on a six-monthly basis. In emergency situations, evacuation support, communication assistance and responsibility for equipment replacement will be borne by the state government.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the Swasth Seema Abhiyan is a transformative initiative aimed at improving the quality of life of people living in border areas. He said the programme would not only strengthen healthcare delivery but also enhance trust, security and stability in border villages. The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to the holistic development of frontier regions.

Officials also highlighted the progress of an earlier MoU between ITBP and the state government for procurement of local produce. Since November 2024, supplies have been sourced on a trial basis, with full-scale procurement beginning in March 2025. So far, purchases worth over ₹11.94 crore have been made, benefiting local livestock farmers, fishers and dairy producers while boosting the rural economy.

The Chief Minister said the initiative aligns with the Vibrant Villages Programme and the ‘Vocal for Local’ vision by ensuring direct procurement from farmers through a point-to-point model. He added that the effort has created employment opportunities, supported reverse migration, reduced carbon emissions and contributed meaningfully to sustainable development in border areas.