Uttarakhand launches silver jubilee celebrations with ‘Bill Lao, Inaam Pao’ mega lucky draw

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand’s Statehood Silver Jubilee celebrations on Friday by conducting the “Bill Lao, Inaam Pao” mega lucky draw at the state secretariat. Organised by the State Tax Department, the event saw 1,888 winners being selected through the draw. The top prizes — electric cars — went to Sonia from Nainital district and Jaspal Rawat from Tehri district. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand's Statehood Silver Jubilee, launching the 'Bill Lao, Inaam Pao' draw.

Launched in 2022, the “Bill Lao, Inaam Pao” (Bring a Bill, Win a Prize) scheme encourages citizens to upload purchase bills, linking everyday transactions with revenue collection. So far, more than 6.5 lakh bills amounting to ₹263 crore have been uploaded by participants.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the program has infused “new energy and awareness” into Uttarakhand’s revenue system. “This campaign has made consumers more aware while also symbolising shared responsibility between citizens and the government,” he noted.

Highlighting broader economic reforms, the Chief Minister mentioned that Uttarakhand is implementing several innovations under the Ease of Doing Business and Annual Business Reform Action Plan to encourage investment and entrepreneurship. The state, he said, is focused on fiscal innovation, prudent resource management, and transparent governance to ensure steady financial growth.

In the mega draw, prizes included 2 electric cars, 16 cars, 20 e-scooters, 50 motorcycles, 100 laptops, 200 smart TVs, 500 tablets, and 1,000 microwaves, among other rewards.