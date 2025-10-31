Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Uttarakhand launches silver jubilee celebrations with ‘Bill Lao, Inaam Pao’ mega lucky draw

ByGenesis
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 06:05 pm IST

Nainital’s Sonia and Tehri’s Jaspal Rawat win electric cars; scheme drives tax compliance and public awareness

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand’s Statehood Silver Jubilee celebrations on Friday by conducting the “Bill Lao, Inaam Pao” mega lucky draw at the state secretariat. Organised by the State Tax Department, the event saw 1,888 winners being selected through the draw. The top prizes — electric cars — went to Sonia from Nainital district and Jaspal Rawat from Tehri district.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand's Statehood Silver Jubilee, launching the 'Bill Lao, Inaam Pao' draw.
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated Uttarakhand's Statehood Silver Jubilee, launching the 'Bill Lao, Inaam Pao' draw.

Launched in 2022, the “Bill Lao, Inaam Pao” (Bring a Bill, Win a Prize) scheme encourages citizens to upload purchase bills, linking everyday transactions with revenue collection. So far, more than 6.5 lakh bills amounting to 263 crore have been uploaded by participants.

Chief Minister Dhami said that the program has infused “new energy and awareness” into Uttarakhand’s revenue system. “This campaign has made consumers more aware while also symbolising shared responsibility between citizens and the government,” he noted.

Highlighting broader economic reforms, the Chief Minister mentioned that Uttarakhand is implementing several innovations under the Ease of Doing Business and Annual Business Reform Action Plan to encourage investment and entrepreneurship. The state, he said, is focused on fiscal innovation, prudent resource management, and transparent governance to ensure steady financial growth.

In the mega draw, prizes included 2 electric cars, 16 cars, 20 e-scooters, 50 motorcycles, 100 laptops, 200 smart TVs, 500 tablets, and 1,000 microwaves, among other rewards.

News / Genesis / Uttarakhand launches silver jubilee celebrations with ‘Bill Lao, Inaam Pao’ mega lucky draw
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On