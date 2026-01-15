Uttarakhand tops NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024 among small states

Uttarakhand has secured the top position among small states in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index (EPI) 2024, according to the latest report released by the policy think tank. The ranking assesses states on their readiness to promote and sustain exports through policy support, infrastructure, institutional mechanisms, and trade-related outcomes. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Dhami presents a memento to Prime Minister Modi, as the state ranks first among small states in NITI Aayog’s Export Preparedness Index 2024.

The Export Preparedness Index is designed to evaluate how effectively states facilitate export-led growth. It measures performance across multiple pillars, including export policy, business ecosystem, infrastructure, logistics, access to finance, and institutional capacity. The index aims to encourage states to identify gaps and adopt reforms that strengthen their export competitiveness.

Commenting on the ranking, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said Uttarakhand’s position in the EPI 2024 reflects the state’s focus on creating an enabling environment for industry and exports. He stated that the government has been working to improve infrastructure, simplify procedures, and support export-oriented sectors. The Chief Minister added that efforts are being made to promote district-specific products and link local enterprises with national and international markets to generate employment and strengthen the state’s economy.

According to the NITI Aayog report, exports play a central role in economic growth by contributing to foreign exchange earnings, increasing participation in global value chains, and supporting industrial expansion. The index underlines the importance of state-level interventions in improving logistics efficiency, regulatory clarity, and access to markets, particularly for small and medium enterprises.

The state government has also aligned several initiatives with the Centre’s One District One Product (ODOP) programme, which seeks to identify and promote unique products from each district. These efforts are aimed at enhancing value addition, improving packaging and quality standards, and enabling producers to access wider markets.