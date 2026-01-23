Ve Introduces “Intent AI” to Bridge the Gap Between Thought and Action

For years, the world has been told that the future of AI lies in "prompting", the tedious process of translating human thoughts into machine instructions. Today, Ve officially launches to prove that theory wrong. Vijay Eesam launches Ve, an intuitive AI assistant

Led by AI scientist Vijay Eesam, Ve introduces the world’s first Intent Model: a thinking partner that lives at your cursor and anticipates your next sentence before you even strike a key. With dual headquarters in San Francisco and Hyderabad, Ve is moving human-computer interaction past the "instruction" phase and into the "intuition" phase.

Beyond the Chatbox: Your Cursor as an Extension of Your Mind Traditional AI requires you to switch tabs, paste context, and explain your goals. Ve eliminates this "prompt tax." By synthesizing a user's unique context, relationships, and immediate goals, Ve predicts intent in real-time.

The Experience: You don't "use" Ve; you collaborate with it.

The Trigger: It remains a silent observer until you tap the "Fn" key , at which point it drafts inline, whether you are in Gmail, Slack, LinkedIn, or a coding environment .

The Result: A Slack message remains brief and professional; a LinkedIn outreach becomes deliberate and thoughtful. The AI adapts to the "where" and the "why" without being told. “Intent is what exists before language,” says Vijay Eesam, Founder & Chief Scientist. “It is the direction of your mind before it becomes a sentence. For the first time, a system can work from that signal instead of waiting for instructions. We shouldn't have to spend our lives translating our thoughts for machines.”

Intent as Interface: The Philosophy of Flow Ve’s "Intent as Interface" means the software meets you where you already are. There is no new dashboard to learn and no "perfect prompt" to master.

During the launch demo, the vision was clear: a user clicks where they want to respond, and Ve is already there with an 80% confidence signal, drafting a response that mirrors the user’s personal style and history. It is a system designed not to replace the human, but to accelerate the human mind to its natural speed.

Privacy by Design, Not by Policy In a digital age where context is everything, Ve treats personal intent as sacred.

Local-First: Ve lives on your device, not in a monolithic cloud used by billions.

Context Ownership: Your data, your memory, and your relationships belong to you.

Stealth Mode: Software should only step in when asked. Ve is built on the belief that software should be invisible until it is indispensable. A Future Judged by Ideas, Not Words Ve’s mission is simple: to ensure that a strong will and a clear intent are enough to create, communicate, and lead.

“Our vision is a future where you are not judged by the words you use, but by the ideas you have,” Eesam concludes.

About Ve Ve is an Intent AI company based in San Francisco and Hyderabad. Founded by Vijay Eesam, the company is dedicated to closing the gap between human thought and digital execution. By reimagining the cursor as an intelligent extension of the human mind, Ve prioritizes user agency, speed of thought, and absolute privacy.

Experience the future of intent at www.ve.ai . Note to readers: This article is part of HT's paid consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT assumes no editorial responsibility for the content, including its accuracy, completeness, or any errors or omissions. Readers are advised to verify all information independently.

