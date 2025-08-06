vivo Y400 5G: From pool days to pitch decks, one phone for every side of you

When you reach for your phone, what are you really reaching for? A camera, a journal, a fashion accessory, or a tool for self-expression? The vivo Y400 doesn’t ask you to choose. It brings all of this together in one thoughtfully designed device that is built not just for performance, but for people who want their tech to reflect their style, spontaneity, and story. vivo Y400 5G

From the moment you pick it up, the vivo Y400 feels like more than a phone. Its Baroque Pearl Texture back panel gives off a pearlescent sheen that shifts with the light, a finish you’d expect more from couture accessories than consumer electronics. Available in Glam White and Olive Green, the phone looks like it belongs beside statement rings and curated fits, not buried under them.

And it’s not just colour. The diamond-cut camera module stands out with a sculpted presence, refracting light and attention. It’s not merely about photography, it’s about presentation. The Y400’s rear panel becomes a visual moment in itself, whether it’s laid out on a café table or caught in a mirror selfie.

Even the form factor adds to the charm. At just 7.9mm thick, the Y400 slips easily into pockets and purses without compromising on screen size or battery. Every curve and contour of the frame feels intentional, blending ergonomics with elegance.

Screen built

A good screen is no longer a luxury, it’s a daily essential. The 6.67" FHD+ AMOLED display on the Y400 offers a 120Hz refresh rate, which makes every scroll, swipe, and story glide effortlessly. It’s crisp, fluid, and vivid, ideal whether you're binging on dramas, watching cricket replays, or scrolling through a late-night photo dump.

Even sunlight doesn’t get in the way. The 1800 nits local peak brightness ensures that what’s on-screen stays visible, whether you’re squinting on a rooftop café or navigating from a motorbike. And with SGS low blue light certification, you can stream or study longer, without straining your eyes.

vivo Y400 5G (Glam White)

To top it off, Hi-Res dual stereo speakers offer an immersive experience that’s rare at this price point. Whether you’re video-calling your crew or listening to a new album drop, the audio hits the right note, with depth and clarity.

Performance

The 6000 mAh battery with 90W FlashCharge ensures you’re never stuck hunting for a plug. High-speed charging mode (1% to 50% in about 20 minutes; 1% to 80% in about 40 minutes; 20% to 80% in about 30 minutes) means your coffee break is now enough for a day’s worth of power.

Inside, the Y400 runs on the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset with 8GB RAM and up to 8GB extended RAM. The result is smooth multitasking across apps, video calls, camera, and gaming. Whether you're editing a reel, navigating between Zoom and WhatsApp, or managing files on the go, it doesn't stutter.

Smart Charging Engine 2.0 adapts to your habits, reducing wear during overnight charging. You also get bypass charging during gameplay, keeping the device cooler and longer-lasting.

Camera setup

Photography isn’t just about clarity anymore. It’s about mood, skin tones, and creativity. The Y400 gets this with its Sony Ultra HD camera, built to capture detail and tone faithfully, even in harsh light or tricky shadows.

Whether you’re snapping outfit shots, food close-ups, or that perfectly timed monsoon street scene, the front camera ensures your selfies don’t lose detail, even in low light. Want to remove distractions from your frame? AI Erase 2.0 helps clean up backgrounds in seconds. No need for third-party apps or editing tools.

And for the adventurous, Underwater Photography mode means you can carry the Y400 into the pool, beach, or even Kerala’s backwaters. It’s not just waterproof, it’s creatively open-ended, letting you capture motion and mood where other phones won’t dare go.

vivo Y400 5G (Glam White) - Back Side

Durability that delivers

Looks are one thing. But the Y400 is also built to handle life’s real messiness. It’s rated IP68 and IP69, making it dustproof, water-resistant, and ready for unpredictable weather or accidental spills. That chai splash on your desk? A minor inconvenience. The Y400 can take it.

Behind the scenes, it undergoes rigorous quality tests like button pressing, drop simulation, USB insertions to ensure it stands up to daily use, not just ideal conditions. The anti-drop and anti-scratch features are silent protectors, keeping the phone pristine even after being tossed in your bag with keys and coins.

Store it all

In the Y400, storage isn’t just capacity: it’s memory, history, moments. The phone offers a generous 256GB of internal storage, enough for up to 60,000 photos. That includes your full gallery of pet pics, voice notes from friends, downloads of every web series you "might" watch, and enough space for the next three vacations.

Even better, the phone smartly compresses infrequently used apps, reclaiming usable space without deleting a thing. RAM Saver and App Retainer features ensure smoother transitions and less app reload fatigue.

vivo Y400 5G (Glam White) - Front Side

Keeps up with you

From transcription tools like AI Transcript Assist to one-tap summaries with AI Note Assist, the Y400 helps you stay organised without effort. AI Screen Translation, AI Documents, and Circle to Search turn the screen into a productivity playground.

You can even mirror your apps on Windows, drag-drop files across screens, and use your phone as a webcam. It’s built for hybrid workflows, remote meetings, and everything in between.

The vivo Y400 is more than just a device – it’s a creative toolkit, a fashion accessory, and a lifestyle mirror all in one. It’s built for a generation that doesn’t just use their phone, they wear it, shoot with it, take it places, and count on it.

Available From August 7, With Exclusive Launch Offers

Now available with special launch price offers, the Y400 brings premium design and performance to your pocket, at a value designed for today’s style-savvy, tech-forward Indian consumer.

The vivo Y400 5G will be available in two variants: 8GB + 128GB at ₹21,999 and 8GB + 256GB at ₹23,999. Sales begin August 7, 2025, across the vivo India e-store, Flipkart, Amazon, and partner retail outlets. Pre-bookings are now open.

As part of the launch, customers can avail up to 10% cashback with SBI Card, DBS Bank, IDFC FIRST Bank, Yes Bank, BOBCARD, and Federal Bank, or opt for up to 10 months of zero down payment. Buyers can also bundle the new TWS 3e ANC earbuds at a special price of ₹1,499, and enjoy two months of free premium access to 10 OTT apps with the ₹1,199 Jio prepaid plan.

For full specifications, images, and official release details, visit the vivo Newsroom press release.

Note to the Reader: This article has been produced on behalf of the brand by HT Brand Studio and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of Hindustan Times.