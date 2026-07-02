Why are personal loan interest rates different across banks and how can you get the lowest one?
Borrowers can experience varying personal loan interest rates based on factors like credit score, income stability, and repayment history.
When comparing personal loan offers, borrowers often notice significant differences in the personal loan interest rate offered by various banks and financial institutions. Even applicants with similar income levels may receive different interest rates based on several factors. Understanding how lenders assess risk and determine pricing can help you make informed decisions when applying for a loan.
In addition to comparing loan offers, using a personal loan eligibility calculator can provide a clearer understanding of eligible loan amount.
Why do personal loan interest rates vary across lenders?
Lenders assess multiple factors before determining the personal loan interest rate offered to an applicant. Since personal loans are generally unsecured, the interest rate often reflects the lender's assessment of repayment risk.
Common factors considered include:
- Credit score
- Income level
- Employment stability
- Existing financial obligations
- Repayment history
- Loan amount and tenure
As a result, two applicants with similar income or credit score may still receive different loan offers.
Key factors that influence loan pricing
The table below highlights some of the most important factors that affect loan pricing.
Factor
Impact on Interest Rate
Credit score
Higher credit scores may qualify for more lower interest rates
Income stability
Consistent monthly income may improve lender confidence
Existing EMIs
Higher debt obligations may increase risk assessment and hence lower eligible loan amounts
Repayment history
Timely repayments can strengthen profile
Loan tenure
Loan tenures may influence pricing structures
Understanding these factors can help borrowers improve their financial profile before applying.
How a personal loan eligibility calculator can help
A personal loan eligibility calculator is a useful tool that helps applicants estimate their eligible loan amount before submitting an application.
It typically considers:
- Monthly income
- Existing obligations
Benefits of using a personal loan eligibility calculator include:
- Better financial planning
- Improved loan selection
- Realistic borrowing expectations
- Using a personal loan eligibility calculator before applying can help borrowers focus on loan options that align with their financial circumstances.
How to improve your chances of getting a lower interest rate
Borrowers can take several steps to improve their eligibility for competitive loan terms.
- Maintain a healthy credit profile: Regular repayment of existing loans and credit cards helps build a stronger credit history.
- Reduce existing debt: Lower debt obligations may improve repayment capacity in the eyes of lenders.
- Apply for an appropriate loan amount: Borrowing to an affordable extent can strengthen the overall application profile.
- Compare multiple lenders: Different institutions may evaluate applications differently and offer varying rates.
- Assess eligibility beforehand: Using a personal loan eligibility calculator can help borrowers understand their likely eligibility before applying.
Exploring personal loan options
When evaluating borrowing options, applicants may consider products such as IDFC FIRST Bank's FIRSTmoney Personal Loan.
Some features include:
Feature
Benefit
Competitive interest rates
Starting from 9.99% p.a.
Digital application process
100% digital process with no paperwork
Flexible repayment options
Multiple tenure choices ranging from 9 to 60 months
Quick process and approval
Disbursal in 10 minutes
The personal loan interest rate offered on a FIRSTmoney personal loan depends on eligibility and applicable lending criteria. Prospective borrowers can also use a personal loan eligibility calculator to better understand borrowing potential before proceeding with an application.
Conclusion
Differences in the personal loan interest rate offered by lenders are often driven by factors such as credit profile, income stability, existing obligations, and repayment history. Borrowers seeking competitive rates should focus on strengthening their financial profile and comparing multiple offers. Using a personal loan eligibility calculator can also help assess borrowing capacity and improve decision-making before applying for a loan.
FAQs
Why do different banks offer different personal loan interest rates?
Banks use different risk assessment models and lending criteria, which can result in varying interest rates even for similar profiles.
Does my credit score affect the Personal Loan Interest Rate?
Yes. Credit score is one of the key factors lenders consider when determining the personal loan interest rate offered to an applicant.
What is a personal loan eligibility calculator?
A personal loan eligibility calculator is a tool that helps estimate loan eligibility and borrowing capacity based on factors such as income and existing obligations.
Can reducing my existing debt improve my loan terms?
Lower debt obligations may improve your financial profile and potentially support better loan offers, subject to lender assessment.
Should I compare multiple lenders before applying?
Yes. Comparing loan offers from different lenders can help borrowers identify options that best match their financial needs.
Note to the Reader: This article is part of Hindustan Times' promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. Hindustan Times assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.
The content may be for information and awareness purposes and does not constitute any financial advice.