Wrexham captain James McLean leaving club

Wrexham is losing another popular player from the team's rise through the English football leagues, with James McClean leaving to "pursue another opportunity." HT Image

McClean, 36, is under contract through the summer of 2027, but the Irish Independent reported that a permanent transfer has been reached with his hometown club Derry City in the League of Ireland's Premier Division.

"Jimmy's going on to pursue another opportunity that he's looking at," Wrexham CEO Mike Williamson said.

It is a similar situation as that of Elliot Lee and Paul Mullin, who are both under contract through the summer of 2027. Wrexham announced earlier this week that Lee is also pursuing other opportunities, while Mullin's future with the team remains uncertain following the early end of his loan to League One's Wigan Athletic with the new year.

McLean has scored eight goals while the winger made more than 100 appearances for Wrexham, helping the club with the most recent of its historic three consecutive promotions. He has made 19 appearances in the Championship this season, but has not featured since a Dec. 19 loss to Swansea City during which he was levied with a three-week ban for violent conduct in the 2-1 loss.

Williamson told BBC Radio Wales Sport that Wrexham owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob Mac will support McClean's desire to return to his home club. McClean played for Derry City from 2008-11 and made 188 appearances before departing for Sunderland. He went on to play for Wigan Athletic, West Brom and Stoke City before joining Wrexham in 2023.

--Field Level Media