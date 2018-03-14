Gurgaon: Buyers furious over additional cost demand for plot alloted in 2003

Plot buyers in Sector 57 said they will, once again, move the high court with regard to a notice issued by Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda) asking them to pay an additional amount to compensate farmers.

Huda has issued an enhancement notice, asking allottees to pay Rs5,673 per square yard (sqyd), to compensate landowners in Wazirabad village and others, whose land was acquired for the same.

The notice has been released from the Huda’s head office and buyers are likely to receive the order by Monday. They came to know of the development through officials.

Huda had acquired land from farmers of villages in Sector 57 in 2002-03 and conducted a draw to allot plots to nearly 3,500 buyers in 2003. Five years ago, the landowners moved the Punjab and Haryana high court demanding higher compensation for the land.

The court acknowledged the merit in demand of the landowners and ordered Huda to compensate them with additional money that it would collect from plot buyers. This additional amount is called the enhancement.

According to plot buyers, this is second enhancement demand from Huda since the allotment.

“We have challenged the first enhancement and that is already pending in the high court, for which the next date of hearing is April 16. Meanwhile, the chief administrator office Huda has asked local (Gurgaon) Huda office to send us a second enhancement notice of Rs5,673 per sqyd. This is wrong and we will give them a befitting reply in the high court,” Pankaj Yadav, counsel for the plot buyers, said.

The plot owners say the rate is high and they will challenge it in the high court as soon as they receive a notice from Huda.

“The Huda has not disbursed compensation to farmers after collecting first enhancements from plot buyers but the Huda is demanding Rs5,673.47 per sqyd again. This is ridiculous and we will challenge it,” Vikas Jain, a plot buyer, said.

Jain said that despite being alloted a plot through a draw in 2004, he is yet to get possession of it.

The plot owners had formed an association in Sector 57 to fight a legal battle against alleged unjustified enhancement demand of Huda.

Sunil Singh, a plot buyer, said, “Huda’s enhancement calculation is faulty and we have challenged it (in the court) earlier too. We purchased plots from Huda in 2003-04 at Rs3,500 per sqyd and now, it is to cost us more than Rs15000 per sqyd due to unjustified enhancement.”

“Huda will send enhancement notice to the all plot owners of Sector 57 soon, following a direction from the head office at Panchkula,” Vivek Kalia, estate officer 2, Huda, said.