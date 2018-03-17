Gurgaon civic body to construct multilevel parking lots at three sites

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has identified three locations for constructing multilevel parking lots in Kaman Sarai, Hidayatpur Chhawani, and Sikanderpur Ghosi, urban local bodies minister, Kavita Jain said on Saturday in Chandigarh.

Jain said the state government has framed a parking policy to stop unauthorised parking on roads.

“Complying with the order of the ULB minister, we will be initiating the requisite process for the construction of multilevel parking projects at three sites,” MCG commissioner Yashpal Yadav said.

In February, the MCG officials had looked at sites near Sadar Bazar for constructing a multilevel parking, but owing to space constraints there, they had to shift their plan to Kaman Sarai, which is a bit further from Sadar Bazar.

Kaman Sarai, too, is a heavily congested market and residential area and its arterial roads are heavily encroached upon by stalls.

Sikanderpur Ghosi, the second of the three sites identified, is situated near the Delhi-Gurgaon border and the Golf Course Road and is also connected by the Yellow Line of the Delhi Metro. Owing to the presence of the Metro station, there has been an unprecedented expansion in the village over the last decade and it is home to several paying guest accommodations and guest houses.

Hidayatpur Chhawani, the third site, is a village in the Badshahpur sub tehsil.

A miniature stack parking model placed in the MCG’s Civil Lines office in 2016 was to be replicated in other parts of the city but the project failed to take off owing to unexplained reasons.

Despite being in the MCG’s scheme of things eveer since the civic body’s inception in 2009, multiple proposals for setting up multilevel parking in Kaman Sarai, Huda City Centre Metro station, Rajiv Chowk, Sadar Bazar and DLF Phase-3 failed to get a final nod from the urban local bodies department.

Currently, there are 26 malls and commercial centres on the Mehrauli-Gurgaon (MG) Road, Golf Course Road, and Sohna Road that are offering free parking to residents in their basements, in exchange of MCG exempting these establishments from paying property tax since August 2017.