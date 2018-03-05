Gurgaon: Eight projects approved at key MCG meeting

A cause for concern for commuters since 2003, the ‘Anaath Road’, which is riddled with potholes and is located in Gurgaon’s Sector 18, may soon undergo repairs. The project is one of the eight municipal projects to be approved by the Finance and Contract Committee (F&CC) of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) during its meeting on Monday.

The F&CC, during its meeting at the civic body’s sector 34 office, approved a sum of ₹99.87 lakh for the projects.

The 2.5km-long Subedar Major Lakshmi Chand Road, which is locally known as ‘Anaath Road’, is home to the passport office and corporate offices of Siemens, Pearl Pet, Agilent Technologies, Tupper Ware, HCL, Lumax, Orient Craft and Munjal Showa. The employees have been voicing concern over the condition of the stretch over the last 15 years.

“In the last 15 years, the only time the road was repaired was after local residents and employees of various MNCs pooled resources when the civic agencies refused to take action. I hope that the MCG will soon carry out the much needed repair on the road,” Manan Sharma, an MNC employee, said.

In 2009, employees of several offices along the road had visited the office Public Works Department, which directed them to the MCG, which in turn referred them to the Haryana Urban Development Authority (Huda). However, the road hadn’t been repaired and none of the civic agencies were willing to take the onus for it.

Frustrated by the lack of action by the authorities, the employees of several offices in the area had staged a demonstration in April 2009 and carried out a road naming ceremony where they christened the road as Anaath (orphan) Road, as it had been seemingly abandoned by the authorities.

The road naming ceremony caught the attention of then Haryana finance minister Birender Singh, who directed PWD officials to immediately start repair work on the road and hand it over to Huda. There had been no subsequent repairs in the years since, the employees said. They said that despite being potholed and severely affected by rains, the road has not been repaired.

Apart from this project, the other civic projects that were approved on Monday include upgrading booster pumps, building new sewage treatment plants and repairing other roads in the city at an overall cost of ₹7 crore.

The meeting, which was conducted under the chairmanship of Mayor Madhu Azad, also arrived at a consensus on installing a full bore electromagnetic flow meter at all boosting stations across the city, which guarantees higher accuracy in reading.

A cost estimate of ₹97.70 lakh in zone 1, ₹98.49 lakh in zone 2 and ₹89.85 lakh each in zone 3 and zone 4 was approved for installing this equipment.

In addition, the F&CC allotted ₹85.23 lakh for the carpeting of arterial roads in Sector 27, ₹55.36 lakh for providing drinking water facility in Sector 7 (ext), ₹91.80 lakh for the establishment of a community shed at Feroz Gandhi colony and ₹77.65 lakh for constructing 50 MLD sewage treatment plant at an unspecified location.

“Officials have been directed to maintain high standards of quality in all civic projects, as they will help residents to avail of optimum facilities for a long period. The proposed estimates have been approved in today’s (Monday’s) meeting and tenders will be issued for these projects,” mayor Azad said.

The F&CC is authorised to sanction projects, the cost of which ranges between ₹50 lakh and ₹1 crore.

Yashpal Yadav, the MCG commissioner, has the power to approve projects below ₹50 lakh and the Urban Local Bodies (ULB) reserves the power to approve MCG projects in excess of ₹1 crore.