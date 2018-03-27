Gurgaon: MNC executives accused of harassment

A Delhi resident and a senior executive with a top European multinational company has accused the managing director (MD) and human resource (HR) manager of its Manesar-based research and development (R&D) facility of sexually harassing her, forcing her to resign from her job.

The woman had served the company for 21 years, including a stint abroad. She later joined the Indian arm in 1999.

On the woman’s complaint, a case was registered against the two men at the women police station in Manesar under section 354 (1) and 34 of IPC. The police said the matter was under probe and they were verifying the facts.

The woman said she was shifted to Manesar in February 2017, where her trauma started. Unable to bear the harassment, she resigned on January 31, the victim allegedly said in her complaint to the police.

The 44-year old woman alleged in her complaint that the managing director used to “rub his private parts” when she visited his chamber. “My office was just next to his chamber and he uttered lewd comments. I was shocked things like these were happening in the workplace,” she told the police in her complaint.

A few days later, the administrative manager also allegedly entered her chamber and harassed her in a similar manner, she said. She alleged the MD frequently asked her to go along with him on holidays but she refused.

“I quit because I was being sexually harassed and I slipped into trauma due to the incidents. I was not in a mental position, what to do against these people,” she told the police. She said with the passage of time, she recovered a little and mustered courage to file a police complaint.

The names of the officials and the company have been withheld as comments from the persons involved and the company named in the FIR were awaited.

No arrests had been made as the matter was still under investigation by police.

Gurgaon police said a case under section 354 (1) and 34 IPC had been registered against the suspects. “The case was registered on the complaint of the victim and the facts were being verified after which action would be initiated,” Ravinder Kumar, PRO, Gurgaon police, said.