Gurgaon: NHAI seeks report on 15-day diversion trial at Sirhaul toll

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has asked the Gurgaon police to submit reports of the 15-day trial of traffic diversions at Sirhaul Toll Plaza and modify the lanes in the mean time.

The direction from the NHAI comes in wake of complaints of traffic jam at the Sirhaul Toll Plaza despite the traffic diversion plan being in force from February 25.

“MoRTH (Union ministry of road transport and highways) has sought a report from the Gurgaon police regarding traffic diversion plan that was implemented on February 25. Meanwhile, the NHAI has asked the police to modify the lanes dedicated for commercial and non-commercial vehicles at Sirhaul Toll,” Ashok Kumar Sharma, project director, NHAI, Gurgaon, said.

The authority wrote to the police on Saturday and have sought a modification in the diversion plan by Monday. Traffic jams at Sirhaul Toll continues to cripple commuters despite the diversions in force.

The NHAI, in February, had granted permission to the Gurgaon police to execute lane diversion arrangements on a trail basis to streamline traffic movement by separating toll paying commercial vehicles from non-commercial vehicles, which used to create snarls.

“The NHAI has received a number of complaints of traffic congestion and is considering withdrawing permission for enforcing traffic diversions. Meanwhile, the Gurgaon police have been asked to dedicate six lanes to the South Delhi Municipal Corporation and another 10 lanes to non-commercial vehicles,” said the NHAI official who sought anonymity as he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Three reasons have been cited for the traffic mess during the rush hour on the Gurgaon-Delhi route at Sirhaul.

One, vehicles in the extreme right taking the left into the service lane near Satbir petrol pump, blocking the movement of vehicles heading straight to Delhi on the main carriageway. Two, the vehicles on the service lane in Gurgaon taking the main carriageway from the extreme left to the right, running into vehicles veering right to left. And third, commercial vehicles that pay tax at Sirhaul to SDMC is not restricted to any lane. The SDMC staff used to stop commercial vehicles in all 16 lanes impeding the flow of traffic.

“We have arranged for separate lanes at Sirhaul for commercial vehicles, service lane vehicles and the main carriageway vehicles heading from Gurgaon to Delhi. The lanes will be separated by installing jersey barriers. The NHAI has asked to modify a lane that has been marked and the police will submit a report as sought by them,” Hira Singh, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), traffic, Gurgaon, said.

Commuters said that wrong entry and exit of vehicles near Satbir Petrol Pump is the main cause for the traffic jam on Gurgaon-Delhi route and the congested service lane.

“The NHAI should widen the service lane as permanent solution to the traffic mess between Sirhaul toll and the Rajokri flyover,” Sombir Singh, a Delhi commuter, said.