Gurgaon: No water supply for 14 hours in many areas on Tuesday

Water supply from the main boosting station in Sector 16 to many areas will remain affected on Tuesday from 9am and 11pm, a government spokesperson said on Monday.

The areas to be affected include sectors 16, 17, 18, 31, 38, 39, DLF 3 and MG Road, among others. In January this year, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) overtook the charge of supplying water in Gurgaon from the Haryana urban development authority.

The GMDA will conduct the upgrade work at the Sector 16 boosting station, thus affecting the supply. The authority has constructed an additional water storage tank and one pump house at the boosting station, which already has two water storage tanks. This will increase the station’s capacity to meet the water supply needs of residents in summer, a spokesperson said.

GMDA executive engineer Sandeep Dahiya said, “The GMDA has to connect the newly built water storage tank with the new pump house. This will require us to shut the water supply from the main boosting station. After supplying water to residents in the morning, we will cut the supply for the rest of the day. Water would be supplied again after 11pm once the work is done and pump is ready to operate.”

“Three water storage tanks, each of 5,500 kilo litre capacity, would be able to hold enough water for the GMDA to fulfil the needs of the residents in summer. This is our main boosting station from where we supply water. Building a new pump house was essential to maintain uninterrupted supply. We have also installed adequately high powered motors for this purpose,” Dahiya said.

The residents of many areas such as DLF 3, Suncity and Sushant Lok 1, among others have been complaining about water shortage over the past several months.

Joginder Singh, a resident DLF 3, said, “We have demanded that the GMDA lay separate water supply pipelines for blocks U, T and W in DLF 3 as we reel under a water crisis round the year.”