‘Purani Dilli Ka Khana’ food festival in Gurgaon revives the legacy of Old Delhi

Gurgaon: Purani Dilli Ka Khana, a food festival in Gurgaon, took people back to the streets of Old Delhi with its exuberant display of food, shopping and entertainment. Bringing back the tradition of ‘Chandni Chowk ki galiyaan’, the festival was at its traditional best.

The second edition of the food festival, a two-day event, began at DLF Gardencity Sports Complex, Sector 91 in Gurgaon on February 24. The objective of the initiative is to showcase the unique culture of Old Delhi to Gurgaon residents.

The food festival witnessed more than 500 visitors from New Gurgaon and nearby areas. Over 20 stalls put up a huge spread of dishes for the gastronomical patrons. The food festival witnessed participation from famous names like Chicken Changezi, Lotan Matar Kulche, Pandit Ji Paranthe Wale, JB Kachori Wala and Kuremal Mohan Lal Kulfi Wale.

Situated in the lanes of Chandni Chowk, these shops have carved a niche for themselves. Pandit Ji Paranthe Wale, for instance, offers varieties of paranthas. Served with a potato-curry and two types of chutney, the paranthas are worth a walk. Then there is Lotan Matar Kulche. Served with a spoonful of aamchur-chutney, a sprinkle of garam masala and a garnish of coriander and radish, these choley-kulche could truly spice up your weekends.

The menu at ‘Purani Dilli ka Khana’ ranged from scrumptious biryani to mouth-watering chaat, which was one of the major crowd pullers. For those with a sweet tooth, there was kheer, phirni and more than a dozen variety of kulfi.

Other attractions included stalls for home décor, clothing, accessories, jewellery and kids’ products.

Children had a rollicking time in a dedicated zone that was specially created for them. Also, a carnival parade of magicians, unicyclists, clowns, jugglers, stilt walkers on the venue thoroughly entertained the crowd.

“It was heartening to see that a large number of people turned up for ‘Purani Dilli Ka Khana’. The name ‘Old Delhi’ always triggers nostalgia. Most Gurgaon residents like to visit Old Delhi, but given the distance, it gets really difficult to go there often. This festival gave them an opportunity to relish the authentic delicacies of Old Delhi. We shall continue to organise such social and cultural activities at DLF Gardencity,” said Harinder Dhillon, VP- sales, DLF.

“During my student days, I often visited the narrow streets of Chandni Chowk to taste its delicious food, specially paranthas. Thanks to DLF Gardencity, this weekend we had everything under one roof and that too in our township,” said Rohit Agarwal, resident NTH 90.

“The event showcased the unique Old Delhi’s rich culture in a flea market blended with shopping, food and entertainment. I look forward to more such wonderful initiatives in our area in future,” said Nitish Bhardwaj, a resident of NTH sector 86.

New Gurgaon that has emerged as a vibrant residential hub, regularly witnesses unique resident initiatives which foster community mobilisation and a spirit of camaraderie among residents.