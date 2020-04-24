22-year-old Yemeni national nabbed for staying illegally in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Apr 24, 2020 20:51 IST

Gurugram Police have arrested a 22-year-old Yemeni national who they claim had been allegedly staying illegally in the city for about a year. The man was arrested from his apartment in Sector 67 after he failed to provide valid documents, the police said.

The suspect was identified as Mohammad Suleman Ahmed, is a native of Aden, Yemen.

Police said he was staying at a rented accommodation in a condominium in Sector 67 in the guise of a Nigerian national. Investigations have revealed that he had come to India in December 2014 on a student visa and had taken admission in a renowned university of Pune. He joined a private hospital as an interpreter and for the past several months had been living in the city.

Muhammad Akil, commissioner of police, said that Ahmed was apprehended from his apartment after a tip-off. “During verification, it was found that he was residing without legal documents. His travel documents were also not valid. He had come to India in 2014. After completing a diploma course, he moved to Gurugram and joined a private hospital as an interpreter. He has been living in the area for the past several months. We have arrested him under Section 14 of the Foreigners Act,” he said.

“The Yemeni Embassy and central intelligence agencies have been informed about the arrest. Police is questioning him to establish his antecedents,” Akil added.

The police were keeping a close watch on him, when they received a tip-off about the suspect. When a crime investigation unit team accosted him and asked him to produce his passports, he allegedly tried to mislead the police by claiming that he was not carrying his documents on him and tried to escape. He was, however, nabbed, said police.

Police said the man’s passport had expired on April 17 this year and his visa had expired in November, 2015.

During the course of the interrogation, Ahmed claimed that his visa and other travel-related documents had already expired and he had submitted a copy of these documents to Foreigners Registration Officer (FRO) in Pune during his stay there in 2016 for renewal.

Akil said that in order to mislead the police, the man also told police that he had also applied at UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) but his application was under consideration.

Police has written to FRO, Pune to verify his statement, said police.

Ahmed has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.