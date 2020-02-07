30-year-old killed in hit-and-run accident at IFCCO Chowk

gurugram

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 22:08 IST

A 30-year-old man on a motorcycle was killed when he collided with a road divider after a car allegedly hit him from behind near Iffco Chowk on Friday morning. The police said that the man sustained fatal injuries on his head and died on his way to the hospital.

According to the police, Vijay Bhaskar, the victim, was a native of Bihar and was living at a rented place in Sukhrali village in Sector 17. He used to work at a private company located in Cyber City. The incident took place on Friday around 11am when he was going to his workplace from his home.

Bijender, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sector 17/18 police station, said, “While travelling from Iffco Chowk towards Delhi, the victim was hit by a car from the rear end. He lost the control of his motorcycle and collided with a road divider. He sustained fatal injuries on his head. We took him to a nearby hospital but he succumbed to his injuries on the way.” The police said that they identified the car as Volkswagen Polo but they did not have its registration number.

“The suspect fled the spot with his vehicle. He is yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case,” ASI added. The victim’s body will be handed over to his family members after a post-mortem examination on Saturday.

A case was registered against the suspect under sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sector 17/18 police station on Friday.