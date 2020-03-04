50% of all traffic violation fines issues since Jan for wrong-side driving, illegal parking

gurugram

Updated: Mar 04, 2020 23:50 IST

Wrong-side driving and illegal parking were two of the most prominent traffic violations recorded in the city in February, according to the data provided by the Gurugram Traffic Police on Tuesday. Around 11,000 fines were issued cumulatively for these two offences.

Traffic police said that they issued a total of 23,439 challans for various traffic violations across Gurugram in February. The total amount collected as penalties from the commuters was around ₹1.26 crore. While a total of 7,747 fines were issued for illegal parking, 3,852 fines were issued for wrong-side driving. Meanwhile, 1,525 challans were issued for riding two-wheelers without a helmet and 1,764 fines for pillion riders without a helmet. A total of 313 vehicles were impounded by the traffic police.

Even in January, traffic police had issued the maximum number of challans for illegal parking and wrong-side driving. According to the data, 14,347 challans were issued for these two violations across Gurugram out of the total of 26,177 challans issued for all the major traffic violations. Almost 26,000 fines were cumulatively issued for wrong-side driving and parking in the first two months of this year.

A traffic official privy to the challan data, requesting anonymity, said, “Parking remains a huge problem in the city. People do not want to spend ₹30 and pay for proper parking lots in malls and other complexes. They chose to park their cars and vehicles on the roadside which leads to traffic congestion. We are trying to do our best to deal with the issue and have stationed our traffic officials at multiple spots which witness the maximum number of illegal parking.”

The traffic police in collaboration with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) have been using cranes to tow away illegally parked vehicles since October 2019. They are also using a mobile application to keep the track of the towed vehicles.