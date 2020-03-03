55,000 tonnes of C&D waste lifted from Gurugram since Dec 2019

gurugram

Updated: Mar 03, 2020 23:29 IST

Over the last three months, around 55,000 tonnes of construction and demolition (C&D) waste has been lifted from across the city and transferred to the C&D (construction and demolition) waste processing plant in Basai. This was shared during a meeting between officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) and IL&FS, the plant concessionaire, at the civic body’s office on Tuesday.

As per MCG officials, the city produces more than 850 tonnes of C&D waste daily.

“Before launching the processing plant on December 5 last year, we had managed to collect around 27,000 tonnes of C&D waste over a period of six months. After its launch, the collection process has scaled up significantly and we have managed to collect 55,000 tonnes of debris in under three months. We are collecting 300-500 tonnes of C&D waste daily and working towards increasing the processing capacity,” said TR Radhakrishnan Aiyyer, chief executive officer (CEO) of RV Environment Infrastructure Private Limited, which is the sub-contractor of IL&FS for the Basai plant. Aiyyer attended Tuesday’s meeting.

In addition to the Basai processing plant, the MCG has also placed two mobile C&D units, capable of processing 400 tonnes waste cumulatively, near the auto market on Basai Road.

The Basai plant’s daily processing capacity is gradually being increased from 300 tonnes to 1,500 tonnes per day, IL&FS officials said, adding that, so far, they have also sold concrete aggregate products—gravel, sand, stones, and concrete (items primarily used in construction)—recycled from C&D waste. These products, collectively worth ₹17 lakh, were sold by IL&FS to its own C&D processing plant in Burari, Delhi, MCG officials said.

“During the meeting, IL&FS officials informed us that the processing of concrete aggregate products started last month (February). From April 30, processing of value-added products, such as kerb stones, tiles, pavement blocks, concrete bricks, will also start. Recycling of C&D waste is as important as its collection, and together will curb down the problems associated with C&D waste dumping in the city,” MCG commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh said.

MCG officials said that as per their agreement with IL&FS, the civic body will get 10% share in proceeds from sale of all concrete aggregate products or value-added products. In addition, if MCG purchases a concrete aggregate product then they will get 5% discount on the price and 20% discount on value-added products.

During the meeting, MCG commissioner also directed officials to start night patrolling to check illegal dumping of C&D waste, and fence the 15 designated sites where C&D waste can be dumped, either by building a shed or a boundary wall.

While two designated dumping sites are located in Sector 39, one each is in Sector 18, Sector 22A, Sector 21, Sector 14, Sector 42, Sector 53, Sector 52, Sector 44, Sector 57, Sector 50, Jail Road, Auto Chowk and Sector 11.

Singh also directed MCG officials to seize vehicles of violators found dumping C&D waste illegally, besides issuing fines immediately.