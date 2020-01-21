Air quality dips, windy day likely

gurugram

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:51 IST

The city’s air quality on Tuesday deteriorated to the ‘poor’ level on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin at 4pm, with a reading of 290, from ‘moderate’ air quality that was persisting over the last three days. Monday’s AQI reading was 138.

Experts attributed the fall in the quality to slower winds, which averaged at 8kmph, on Tuesday.

The level of finer particulate matter (PM 2.5) touched a maximum of 178ug/m3 on Tuesday, up from 102ug/m3 on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

However, air quality is expected to improve on Thursday due to winds blowing from the northwest direction with a speed of around 25kmph, according to the CPCB’s forecast. Wednesday’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category, experts said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday increased by four degrees Celsius, to record 19.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also increased from 8 degrees Celsius on Monday to 9.2 degrees on Tuesday, as per the IMD.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall by a degree or two on Wednesday and further, by another degree on Thursday, said IMD officials. The maximum temperature, however, could increase to 21 degrees Celsius in the weekend, the first time it would cross 20 degrees Celsius this month.

“Strong surface winds are expected on Thursday and Friday. It will be a mainly clear sky. However, dense fog is again likely on the weekend,” an IMD spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, moderate fog was reported by the IMD, with a visibility of around 200 metres at 6.30am, according to the Palam observatory. Shallow fog is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday.

No significant rain is expected in the national capital region in the next week, said experts.