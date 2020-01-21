e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Gurugram / Air quality dips, windy day likely

Air quality dips, windy day likely

gurugram Updated: Jan 21, 2020 20:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The city’s air quality on Tuesday deteriorated to the ‘poor’ level on the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) air quality index (AQI) bulletin at 4pm, with a reading of 290, from ‘moderate’ air quality that was persisting over the last three days. Monday’s AQI reading was 138.

Experts attributed the fall in the quality to slower winds, which averaged at 8kmph, on Tuesday.

The level of finer particulate matter (PM 2.5) touched a maximum of 178ug/m3 on Tuesday, up from 102ug/m3 on Monday, as per the CPCB’s air quality monitor at Vikas Sadan in Sector 11.

However, air quality is expected to improve on Thursday due to winds blowing from the northwest direction with a speed of around 25kmph, according to the CPCB’s forecast. Wednesday’s air quality is likely to be in the ‘poor’ category, experts said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday increased by four degrees Celsius, to record 19.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature also increased from 8 degrees Celsius on Monday to 9.2 degrees on Tuesday, as per the IMD.

The minimum temperature is likely to fall by a degree or two on Wednesday and further, by another degree on Thursday, said IMD officials. The maximum temperature, however, could increase to 21 degrees Celsius in the weekend, the first time it would cross 20 degrees Celsius this month.

“Strong surface winds are expected on Thursday and Friday. It will be a mainly clear sky. However, dense fog is again likely on the weekend,” an IMD spokesperson said.

On Tuesday, moderate fog was reported by the IMD, with a visibility of around 200 metres at 6.30am, according to the Palam observatory. Shallow fog is predicted on Wednesday and Thursday.

No significant rain is expected in the national capital region in the next week, said experts.

top news
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
In Supreme Court tomorrow, 144 petitions on Citizenship Amendment Act
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
‘Call off your agitation:’ Delhi L-G appeals to Shaheen Bagh protesters
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
Tweet over wait at poll office sets up Kumar Vishvas vs Kejriwal sideshow
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
China’s fast-spreading virus kills 6, reaches 5 countries including Australia
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Hyundai launches Aura compact sedan to take on Maruti Dzire and Honda Amaze
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
Sehwag on KL Rahul as WK, reveals difference in Dhoni & Kohli’s management
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
‘Local vs outsider’: Meet BJP’s Sunil Yadav, Delhi CM Kejriwal’s challenger
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news