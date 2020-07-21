Ardee City residents complain of delay in registration of properties

gurugram

Updated: Jul 21, 2020 00:06 IST

Owners of nearly 300 properties in the Ardee City have complained to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) that, despite directions by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to register their properties, no progress has been made so far in this regard. The property owners said they had lodged a complaint with the district administration early this year. Their complaint was also heard in the monthly grievance meeting chaired by the CM in February. However, since then, no progress has been made.

The property owners also alleged that whenever they request the developer to facilitate the registration of their properties, they asked to pay a variety of charges, including composition fees, registry fees and others, which add up to a total of ₹3 lakh or more for each property. “In the grievance meeting chaired by the CM, directions were issued to the DTCP to initiate registration immediately and complete it within one month. The department had asked us to submit all the necessary documents of the plot owners. On March 2, we submitted four boxes of folders, containing documents of 62 property owners. But nothing happened thereafter. The property owners are also harassed by the developer, who ask for money in order to register their properties,” said Chaitali Mandhotra, a resident of the colony.

Praveen Kumar, president, residents’ welfare association (RWA), Ardee City, in a letter submitted to the DTCP, said that they had been pursuing the matter for the last several months but no action has been taken. The RWA also said that the most of the apartments in the locality were bought in 2000 and the possession was given between 2003 and 2008. Despite the long delay, the registration of their properties has not been carried out.

When asked about the matter, Anil Hasija, vice president, Ardee Developers, said that registration of properties was underway. “The residents, however, must clear their dues in terms of maintenance and other fees before the registration process can be initiated. In the monthly grievance meeting of the CM in February, we had taken the same stand. The owners must clear their dues and get their properties registered,” he said.

The DTCP officials, however, said that they have asked the developer to share all the details of the unregistered properties and the dues with department so that registration can be carried out. “A notice is being issued to the developer that they must share the details with department within seven days failing which a case would be registered against them as this matter has been delayed for too long,” said RS Bhath, district town planner, Gurugram.