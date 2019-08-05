Builders write to Haryana govt, want increase in floor area ratio

gurugram

Updated: Aug 05, 2019 09:03 IST

A group of builders and plot owners on Friday wrote a letter to the Haryana government, asking for an increase in floor area ratio (FAR) from existing 1.98 to 3 in the city.

KK Dwivedi, general secretary of the Gurgaon Home Developers and Plot Holders Association, said, “The government allowed construction of fourth floor on plots last year in the same floor area ratio. Many a resident find it difficult to construct additional floors in old 1.98 FAR norm. We have appealed to the government to issue needful direction to the department of town and country planning (DTCP) in this regard.”

The association on July 10 also had submitted a memorandum to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, who had assured an increase in FAR against a purchase by owners.

The builders’ association said they are ready to purchase FAR as per the rules. Ishu Aggarwal, member of the association, said, “Increase in FAR would bring revenue to the government and it would also bring comfort to us, as we can comfortably build fourth floor with space still open on ground.”

The association said that the state government’s decision to approve a fourth floor on individual plots was of little help as most of the plot owners had exhausted the FAR and could not build further.

FAR is the ratio of a building’s total floor area to the size of the piece of land upon which it is built. According to experts, a higher FAR may lead to more constructions and coverage of more space.

According to DTCP officials, the objective behind FAR is to keep space open or vacant in front and back of the building as refuge area essentially required in emergency cases like fire, flood, and earthquake.

“Increasing the FAR would lead to more constructions and coverage of more space, and this all would lead to increase in population density as well,” said a DTCP official familiar with the matter.

An increase in FAR would also strain the city’s civic infrastructure, which is already overburdened, said the official.

When asked about the issue, Sudhir Chauhan, senior town planner, Gurugram, said, “We will follow direction of the Haryana government in this regard.

