CM to inaugurate U-turn flyover near Shankar Chowk

CM to inaugurate U-turn flyover near Shankar Chowk

gurugram Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 00:03 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chief minister(CM) Manohar Lal Khattar will remotely inaugurate a U-turn flyover on Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway near Shanker Chowk on Sunday, the district administration said on Saturday.

The CM will inaugurate the flyover through video conferencing from Karnal, which will be live-streamed via a large LED screen installed at Shankar Chowk.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has constructed the flyover at a cost of ₹51 crore.The flyover is meant to help commuters from Cyber Hub to drive towards Udyog Vihar and Delhi. It will also reduce traffic jams at Shankar Chowk, said officials.

The construction of the flyover commenced in March 2019 and was completed in 18 months. Vikas Mittal, senior manager, NHAI, stated that the flyover will ease traffic movement and reduce congestion on the expressway.

The U-turn flyover is a part of a project to decongest the expressway between Ambience Mall and Shankar Chowk. NHAI officials said that the construction of an U-turn underpass on the expressway is also at the final stages and work would soon be completed.

The entire project is being built on a cost-sharing basis between the Haryana government, NHAI and private developers, said NHAI officials.

