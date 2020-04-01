Coronavirus lockdown: Six FIRs filed against shopkeepers for black marketing essential goods

gurugram

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 22:23 IST

The Gurugram Police on Wednesday—Day 8 of the 21-day nationwide lockdown to combat spread of coronavirus—registered six cases of black marketing against shopkeepers in three markets of the city after a ground recce based on multiple complaints from residents. Action is yet to be taken against the shopkeepers, but the top cop has warned that anyone found indulging in black marketing would be arrested on the spot.

Gurugram commissioner of police Muhammad Akil said FIRs were lodged on Tuesday under Prevention of Black Marketing and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities Act-1980, based on the complaints of residents and daily wagers from Sushant Lok-1, Sector 31 and Sector 40. If convicted, a person may face jail of 6 months under the Act.

“We had warned shopkeepers to not sell essential commodities at more than the MRP. Despite regular supply from wholesalers, they were found selling goods at a mark-up and refusing to sell goods to those who questioned their malpractice,” Akil said.

Akil said they formed four teams on Tuesday and they were given the task to keep a check on shopkeepers indulging in malpractices and to send decoy customers to get ground report from markets across the city.

Reports of black marketing are becoming increasingly common in Gurugram as packaged dry ration has run out and these items are now being sold by the kilogram. Unlike packaged ration, these packets do not have prices, allowing the shopkeepers to charge as they please. There are also reports of suppliers increasing prices of mineral water.

However, like residents, shopkeepers, too, are crying foul saying that they were also being fleeced by wholesalers because the demand has increased. “Due to the high demand of groceries and snacks, we have no choice but to agree to their (wholesalers’) price quotation. Even the demand for tobacco and cigarettes has increased. Earlier, a packet of cigarettes which used to cost ₹350 is costing us ₹500, so we sell it for ₹600,” Sector 40 shopkeeper Suresh Thakran said.

Warning against such practices, the police reiterated that all shopkeepers must display a rate list outside the shop, and that they would be booked if selling above MRP.

On March 25, the district food civil supplies and consumer affairs controller issued a release stating the price list of essential items. The prices of goods per kilogram are ₹25 for loose flour and parmal rice, ₹36 for sugar and ₹20 for salt. Prices for pulses per kilogram are ₹90 for urad dal, ₹95 for moong dal, ₹57 for chana dal and ₹80 for tur dal.

Akil said they have ordered all shopkeepers to paste a rate list of grocery items outside the shop and mention the number of local police station. “Anyone found indulging in any illegal activity will now be arrested on the spot,” he said.

“We will take stern action against people who are taking benefit out of the crisis that has increased people’s dependence on local shopkeepers for essential goods,” he said.