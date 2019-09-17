Delight for bird watchers as Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary opens after 3 months

gurugram

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 14:09 IST

The Haryana forest department opened the Sultanpur National Park for public on Monday, also observed as Ozone Day. As per the old policy, the national park, which witnesses the arrival of thousands of migratory birds, was to be opened on October 1. But the government brought a new notification on September 5, deciding to open it for public 15 days before on request of bird watchers.

As per the new notification, the national park will now be closed for visitors from June 15 instead of May 1. “This means that the park will remain closed for a period of three months from June 15 to September 15 instead of five months,” said Subhash Yadav, district forest officer (DFO).

The park, earlier known as Sultanpur Bird Sanctuary, is located along Gurugram-Jhajhar road – about 15km from main city.

Also, the forest department has decided to set up or erect a bird hide, which is a round shape hutment with windows fitted with binoculars to watch birds without causing any disturbance to them.

“Bird hide will come up exactly at the site where currently bird watchers gather to see birds at one corner of the park, and it will be fitted with binoculars so that people can enjoy watching,” said Yadav.

The DFO said that bird hide would be set up by October-end.

“The objective of a bird hide is that birds do not see watchers and get disturbed or lose their natural instinct,” said Yadav, adding that awareness camp was also organised on the occasion.

The official said that the national park receives every year 300 species of birds mainly between mid of October and mid of March when birds migrate the sanctuary.

“During birds’ breeding season (from June 15 to September 15), the national park will remain closed,” said the official.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 14:09 IST