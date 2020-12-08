Despite bandh, transport services remain unhindered in Gurugram

gurugram

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:51 IST

Despite some transport unions in Delhi joining in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, in a show of solidarity with the ongoing farmer protests at the Capital’s borders, public transport in the city continued operations as per usual.

Spokespersons from multiple transport unions in Gurugram said that they did not want to halt any services as it would inconvenience not just the passengers but also the service providers. While union leaders in the city extended their support to farmers, they clarified that they did not, at any point, consider halting operations.

Yogesh Sharma, head of the Haryana Auto Chalak Sangathan in Gurugram, said, “We did not make any calls to stop operations. We are associated with the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, which has opposed any bandh in relation to the protests. At a personal level, while we sympathise with the farmers and hope for a quick resolution, it would not be right to inconvenience the larger public. Some drivers may have chosen not to ply their autos, but that decision was left to their individual discretion.”

Similar sentiments were espoused by Sandeep Dalal, a union leader with the Haryana Roadways Karmachari Sangh in Gurugram. “We have issued a statement in solidarity with the farmers cause, but did not participate in the bandh. All operations have run today as per usual.”

Cab aggregator services remained normal throughout the day.