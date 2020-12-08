e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Gurugram / Despite bandh, transport services remain unhindered in Gurugram

Despite bandh, transport services remain unhindered in Gurugram

gurugram Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 22:51 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Despite some transport unions in Delhi joining in the Bharat Bandh on Tuesday, in a show of solidarity with the ongoing farmer protests at the Capital’s borders, public transport in the city continued operations as per usual.

Spokespersons from multiple transport unions in Gurugram said that they did not want to halt any services as it would inconvenience not just the passengers but also the service providers. While union leaders in the city extended their support to farmers, they clarified that they did not, at any point, consider halting operations.

Yogesh Sharma, head of the Haryana Auto Chalak Sangathan in Gurugram, said, “We did not make any calls to stop operations. We are associated with the Bhartiya Mazdoor Sangh, which has opposed any bandh in relation to the protests. At a personal level, while we sympathise with the farmers and hope for a quick resolution, it would not be right to inconvenience the larger public. Some drivers may have chosen not to ply their autos, but that decision was left to their individual discretion.”

Similar sentiments were espoused by Sandeep Dalal, a union leader with the Haryana Roadways Karmachari Sangh in Gurugram. “We have issued a statement in solidarity with the farmers cause, but did not participate in the bandh. All operations have run today as per usual.”

Cab aggregator services remained normal throughout the day.

top news
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks on Dec 9
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
China cancels special stamp launch with India to mark 70 years of ties
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
‘Should go or stay?’ Tripura CM asks people if he should remain in power
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Foreign ministry to fly over 60 foreign envoys to Hyderabad for Covid vaccine briefing
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Tough reforms difficult in India, says Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Melania Trump leaves mark on White House with new tennis pavilion
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
Mumbai hospitals begin clinical trials of first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
India-China tension: Russia blames ‘devious’ West as LAC stand-off continues
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In