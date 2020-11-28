Driver arrested for using fake toll slip while trying to cross Sirhaul border

gurugram

Updated: Nov 28, 2020, 23:05 IST

A 31-year-old driver was arrested while he was trying to cross the Gurugram-Delhi border at Sirhaul by allegedly producing a fake slip purportedly issued by South Delhi Municipal Corporation toll plaza on Thursday night. Police said the suspect was using forged slips for the last many months.

According to the police, a gang has been selling fake passes for several months and is believed to have duped the toll operator of crores of rupees. The company is yet to verify the total number of forged slips used by commuters.

The police said that so far, the toll slips that have been duplicated were printed by a person in Gurugram. They used to print at least 60 such fake slips every day.

The incident came to light on Thursday night while the driver was stopped while trying to cross the toll around 9.30pm,. The toll operator checked the slip and found the series to be different. The operator informed his seniors following which police was called to the spot and the driver was handed over to them.

The suspect was identified as one Tajinder Singh of Ropad in Punjab. He worked as a driver with a private company in Gurugram and was going to drop an employee to Delhi when he was nabbed, said police.

KK Rao, commissioner of police, said that during questioning, Singh revealed that he used to buy fake toll slips for Rs 10 from one of his friends who printed such slips. These slips helped him save paying the toll amount of around Rs 100. “We have formed teams and have identified the kingpin,” he said.

Later, police said they arrested the kingpin of the gang — identified as Jitender singh hailing from Alwar in Rajasthan — on Friday night from sector 29. He used to print these slips along with one of his partners.

Police has recovered one printer and CPU from his possession.

Investigators, however, said they are yet to identify the total number of people involved in this scam.

The police said they received a complaint from MEP Infrastructure Developers, the contractor for collecting municipal toll, alleging that a driver was trying to pass through with a fake slip.

The police said MEP officials had also found similar fake slip when they had, randomly, stopped three cars to check their slips. They found the slips to be duplicate and confirmed the same by checking the serial numbers, which revealed that the slips were printed with similar ink and the printer used was also different.

“The staff informed a senior officer and contacted the police control room. A PCR was sent from Udyog Vihar police station and the suspect was taken for questioning,” said Rao.

A case under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging document) and 120B (conspiracy) of the IPC was registered at Udyog Vihar police station on Wednesday.