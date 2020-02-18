DU student robbed of phone, ₹5,000 at gunpoint

gurugram

Updated: Feb 18, 2020 21:50 IST

A student of Delhi University, believed to be in his early twenties, was allegedly robbed at gunpoint by three unidentified men on Sunday night after they offered him a ride in their car near Rajiv Chowk, police said Tuesday.

According to the police complaint, the men allegedly robbed the student of ₹5,000 and a mobile phone.

Police said the victim was identified as Rajat Yadav, a resident of Bhondsi. The incident took place on Sunday around 12.15am when he was returning home after attending a fest in his college.

In the police complaint, Yadav said he was standing at Rajiv Chowk, waiting for public transport, when a Maruti Suzuki Swift car pulled up next to him. Three persons were seated in the vehicle. Yadav assumed that the men were passengers and asked the driver to drop him to Bhondsi.

Manoj, assistant sub-inspector (ASI), Sadar police station, said when the car reached near Badshahpur, one of the men pulled out a gun and aimed it at Yadav. They then allegedly began beating him and asked him to hand over his valuables. “The men took away ₹5,000 cash, mobile phone and ATM cards from the victim. They drove him around and dropped him near Sohna before fleeing,” the ASI said. Police said Yadav took the help of a passerby to reach home.

“The men are yet to be identified and arrested. We are investigating the case,” the ASI said.

A case was registered against the suspects under Section 392 (robbery) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the Arms Act at the Sadar police station Monday.