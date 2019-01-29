Dwarka e-way firm prevented from blocking road despite HC order

The Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway concessionaire—Millennium City Expressway Private Limited (MCEPL) — on Monday was prevented from affixing grills at the Dwarka Expressway site, from where a wall was razed on January 25, by the police which cited a flare-up.

After getting an affirmative order from the Delhi High Court, MCEPL chief executive officer S Raghuraman reached the site around 4.30pm Monday with an earth-mover, and gave instructions for the digging work to start. However, the work was stalled by police personnel at the site. The situation escalated further after villagers from surrounding areas and residents of the developing sectors arrived at the spot and demanded that the firm furnish a copy of the courts’ order.

Last Friday, MCEPL had said it had received interim relief from the court, which allowed it to close the NPR and SPR connectivity with the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway till the next date of hearing on February 19. Deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh had confirmed that an order in favour of the concessionaire was received. However, the toll firm couldn’t furnish a written copy of the order when requested to do so by the police.

Reacting to the police action Raghuraman said, “The police’s action of preventing us counts as contempt of court. The Delhi High Court has given an order in our favour. It has given us permission to get work started. No one gave us a written notice or order while demolishing the wall, why are we now being asked to furnish the hard copy?”

The police, however, said that they had received information about a possible flare-up in the area and were doing their job. “We got information that a large number of people could gather at the site. We were present at the site to avoid any untoward situation. People demanded a written copy of the order, but they couldn’t furnish it,” Kherki Daula station house officer Inspector Kuldeep said.

The MCEPL, meanwhile, has said it would erect a temporary grill at the site, where the boundary wall once stood, to block traffic. “The move is in compliance with the court order,” Raghuraman said.

Locals residents, however, said they would oppose any move on these lines. “The wall shouldn’t come up again. We will approach the court if we don’t get relief. Apart from the money, the time we spend at the toll is irksome and the area is highly polluted,” United Association of New Gururgam vice-president Praveen Malik said.

