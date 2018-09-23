Fake call centre in Gurugram duping US, Canada citizens busted, six held

The city police on Friday busted a fake call centre operating in a building in Udyog Vihar Phase 4 and allegedly duping people on the pretext of offering them loans. More than seven computers, six servers and documents were seized during raids at the place, police said.

The police arrested six people, including a woman from Manipur, who were at the call centre and were making calls when the police raided the place.They have allegedly duped around 128 people from US and Canada, police said. A case was registered at Udyog Vihar police station against eight people, including the owner.

Anand Kumar, in-charge of the Cyber police station, said when they raided building number 84 on the second floor, they found six people making calls and offering loans to people.

“We asked them about the registration certificate, but they were unaware. They said the call centre is run by Ankit Chaudhary and Amit Kumar is the second-in-command and heads the IT team. They weren’t around at the time,” Kumar said. The accused were produced in the city court on Saturday and sent to 14-day judicial custody.

First Published: Sep 23, 2018 05:12 IST