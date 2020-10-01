Few takers for ‘non-medical tests’ at Gurugram Civil Hospital

gurugram

Updated: Oct 01, 2020 23:14 IST

There are few takers for the Covid-19 facility dedicated to test people for “non-medical” reasons -- work or travel that required a negative certificate -- in Gurugram.

On September 19, the Haryana government had directed districts to set up such centres to reduce the burden on labs after it had removed the requirement for a doctor’s prescription for a test. These centres would charge people depending on the type of test -- ₹1,600 for RT-PCR, ₹650 for antigen and ₹250 for antibody tests. Those who sought the test for medical reasons, however, would continue to be tested free of charge.

Since the order, there have been only 220 tests at the centre in Gurugram -- the sector 10 Civil Hospital set up from September 21.

“After walk-in tests (without prescription) were introduced, we were getting about 40 people a day who needed a Covid-negative certificate in order to travel or return to work. After we started charging for these kinds of tests, the number of those coming in for ‘non-medical’ reasons has come down to about 15 to 20,” said Anantha K, a senior lab technician with the health department.

“The removal of the mandatory prescription rider had resulted in many individuals, in both blue- and white-collar jobs, seeking tests. We also have to keep tests available for people who show symptoms. Not everyone can get tested for free,” said Dr Virender Yadav, chief medical officer, Gurugram. The district tested 3355 tests on Thursday, which, officials said, was on target.

Health department officials said that people relied on private laboratories for ”non-medical” tests. “This is mainly because private labs offer home visits, and reports are sent to the patients within a day. At Civil Hospital, the reports take longer, about 36 to 48 hours. Most people wanting non-medical tests generally need the results sooner,” said a senior medical officer with the health department, seeking anonymity.

There are a total of 12 labs and medical facilities in the district offering tests privately.

Rishabh Rajput, director of Covid-19 and microbiology divisions at Modern Diagnostics, a certified testing lab in Jawahar Nagar, said, “Approximately speaking, 80 percent of our clients need RT PCR tests for medical purposes. They have some symptoms or may just generally be feeling unwell. The rest are what the health department is calling ‘non-medical’ tests.”

Experts have viewed the health department’s move critically. Dr Rajesh Kumar, an epidemiologist and former head of the department of community medicine at PGIMER, Chandigarh, said, “Every single Covid-19 test administered by the government should ideally be free. Allowing people to go back to work is as much a part of the public health response as preventing deaths. If there is a paucity of equipment, you must manufacture or procure more kits. A price barrier will exclude many people who cannot afford the test, even with Haryana’s relatively low pricing. When enough tests are available the price should be removed or lowered.”

Dr Jai Prakash Sharma, district surveillance officer in Gurugram, added, “We have put up notices at all PHCs where tests are being conducted stating that non-medical tests will be chargeable. People do approach us for tests without any signs or symptoms of Covid-19. They are diverted to the facility in Civil Hospital. Maybe they are choosing not to go ahead because of the pricing, or maybe they are heading to private labs.” While he was unable to provide specific numbers, Sharma added that of the 220 paid tests conducted since September 21, a large portion were RT PCR tests.

On September 5, the ICMR had issued a revised testing advisory to all states, paving the way for walk-in tests. Prior to this, the ICMR’s testing advisory required people to either have flu-like symptoms or come in close contact with an infected person, following which a doctor could issue a prescription for a test. The revised criteria was implemented in Gurugram on September 7, after which the demand for non-medical tests rose, at both private labs and PHCs in the district.