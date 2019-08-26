Four men loot ₹40,000 from 31-year-old after offering him lift in Gurugram

gurugram

A 31-year-old man was allegedly robbed of his mobile phone and wallet by four people after they offered him a lift in their car at IMT Manesar Chowk. The man was allegedly driven around in the car for at least one-and-a-half hours and dropped at Dharuhera, police said, adding that the suspects also withdrew ₹40,000 from the victim’s bank account using his ATM card.

The incident took place around 8pm on Saturday when Sandeep, the victim, reached IMT Manesar Chowk to catch a bus for home, police said. A case was registered against the suspects under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Manesar police station on Sunday.

In his police complaint, Sandeep, who is a resident of Rewari and works at a private company in Manesar, said that the robbers aimed a countrymade gun at his chest during the incident. However, police are yet to confirm if the miscreants were armed.

“Around 8.20pm, a WagonR car came in which four people were already sitting. I sat with them as they were going towards Dharuhera. Later, the man who was on the co-driver’s seat, pointed a countrymade gun at my chest and snatched my bag and wallet,” Sandeep said in the first information report (FIR). He also said that the robbers took his mobile phone and credit cards and withdrew ₹40,000 from his bank account.

Navin, the victim’s brother, said, “They forced my brother to reveal his ATM card’s PIN. The bank statement shows that they made around nine transactions and withdrew around ₹40,000. He was driven around for at least 1.30 hours and dropped at Dharuhera. Sandeep then hired an auto-rickshaw and went to a local police station to register a complaint.”

Police said that they have retrieved footage of the incident from a CCTV camera installed at a petrol pump near IMT Manesar Chowk. Satender Kumar, station house officer (SHO), Manesar police station, said, “The suspects are yet to be arrested. Police are investigating the case.”

