Gurugram civic body to issue notices to four properties to upgrade fire safety norms

gurugram

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 06:47 IST

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be issuing notices to the owners and association heads of four properties in the city, including Qutub Plaza in DLF Phase-1, Scottish Mall on Sohna Road, and Vyapar Kendra in Sushant Lok-1, asking them to upgrade their fire safety norms, failing which their properties will be sealed, stated a press release by the civic body on late Monday night.

The release further stated that the MCG was given approval by the Urban Local Bodies on Monday under the Haryana Fire Service Act, 2009 to take requisite measures for sealing these properties.

Apart from the above three, the MCG has also been given the approval to seal Ultra Home Construction Private Limited in IMT Manesar and issue notices to 12 private and public schools, asking them to comply with fire safety norms.

“All the four buildings had been issued notices by the fire department in the past, urging them to comply with the Haryana Fire Service Act. The MCG will now take action as per the existing legal norms against these properties for failing to comply with the Act,” said Amit Khatri, commissioner, MCG.

As per the release, as many as 12 schools in areas such as DLF Phase-1, Kanhai, Sector 9, Sector 10A, Hailey Mandi, Sherpur, Patel Nagar, Wazirpur, Palam Vihar, Panchgaon, Pataudi, and South City-2 have also been issued notices.

“All the four buildings will be given a final notice to comply with the fire safety norms. Subsequently, an inspection will be carried out. If we find that fire safety norms have been violated, we will seal the buildings immediately,” said IS Kashyap, assistant divisional fire safety officer.

Violations such as encroached entry and exit points, absence of water sprinkler systems, expired fire extinguishers, are some of the common fire safety measures that are missing at all the four establishments, said Kashyap.

First Published: Sep 03, 2019 06:47 IST