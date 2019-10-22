Gurugram: Divided by constituency limits, united by civic woes in Sec 83-84

gurugram

Residents living in sectors 83-84 faced a unique issue while casting their votes on Monday as different gated housing societies fell under Badshahpur and Pataudi constituencies. Many residents could be seen arriving at the Badshahpur polling booth and then seen rushing to the Pataudi booth where their ballot was registered.

The odd demarcation of the constituencies has left residents of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84, and Lifestyle Homes and Mapsko Paradise in Sector 83 a disgruntled bunch as they were worried about who would address their woes. Officials have been regularly dismissing them or deflecting their appeals for better civic amenities on to officials of the other constituency.

The situation turned particularly peculiar for residents of Antriksh Heights in Sector 84 half of whom were registered in Badshahpur constituency and the other half in Pataudi.

“It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this situation. There is no logic for the society to fall under two different constituencies. Demarcation of constituency needs to be done properly. There are many sites where excavation was done for various projects but are yet to be filled. Even roads are in bad condition. But none of these issues get attention as the authorities pass the onus to the other,” Antriksh Heights resident Saksham Gupta said.

Residents of Lifestyle Homes in Sector 83 were also worried over the inclusion of majority of their society in the Pataudi constituency as they would have to travel long distances to meet officials for the smallest problems.

“Pataudi politicians are not concerned about our well-being. It is only a matter of a handful of voters in their voter base. We do not want to be part of the Pataudi constituency. It is illogical as the offices are also located so far away. It makes all the sense for the society to be included in the Badshahpur constituency as its offices are located nearby,” Lifestyle Homes resident Raj Kamal Khare said.

Besides these two societies, residents of Mapsko Paradise also face a similar problem.

All these three societies came up after 2014 Haryana assembly elections, and construction is still ongoing in some parts of these societies.

